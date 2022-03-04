PREP GOLF ROUNDUP: Houston Academy, Rehobeth wins tri-matches

Houston Academy shot a 367 to beat Providence Christian (376) and Dothan (383) in a tri-match at Dothan Country Club on Friday.

Dothan’s Alex Broadaway was medalist with a 75. Providence Christian’s Bo Thornell was runner-up with an 81 and Houston Academy’s Sam Waller was third with an 85. Dothan’s Gabriel Medina was the only other golfer to shot below 90, recording an 87.

Rehobeth wins tri-match: Rehobeth shot a 382 score to win a three-team match at Dothan National on Thursday.

Wicksburg finished second with a 389 and a second Rehobeth team was third with a 440.

Wicksburg’s Trenton Ables was medalist with a 75. Rehobeth’s Tucker Whaley and Wicksburg’s Clayton Morrison both shot 89.

McKemy, Ashford win nine-hole match: Ashford’s Christian McKemy shot a 44 to win medalist honors at a nine-hole meet at Dothan National involving six schools on Thursday.

McKemy edged out teammate Logan Barnes and Dothan JV’s Chase Hawkins, who both had a 46. Ashford’s Reid Walden and Dothan’s Peyton Herndon were right behind with a 47 each.