PREP GOLF ROUNDUP: Houston Academy, Rehobeth wins tri-matches

Houston Academy shot a 367 to beat Providence Christian (376) and Dothan (383) in a tri-match at Dothan Country Club on Friday.
Dothan’s Alex Broadaway was medalist with a 75. Providence Christian’s Bo Thornell was runner-up with an 81 and Houston Academy’s Sam Waller was third with an 85. Dothan’s Gabriel Medina was the only other golfer to shot below 90, recording an 87.
Rehobeth wins tri-match: Rehobeth shot a 382 score to win a three-team match at Dothan National on Thursday.
Wicksburg finished second with a 389 and a second Rehobeth team was third with a 440.
Wicksburg’s Trenton Ables was medalist with a 75. Rehobeth’s Tucker Whaley and Wicksburg’s Clayton Morrison both shot 89.
McKemy, Ashford win nine-hole match: Ashford’s Christian McKemy shot a 44 to win medalist honors at a nine-hole meet at Dothan National involving six schools on Thursday.
McKemy edged out teammate Logan Barnes and Dothan JV’s Chase Hawkins, who both had a 46. Ashford’s Reid Walden and Dothan’s Peyton Herndon were right behind with a 47 each.
As a team, Ashford had a winning 186 score with Dothan JV second with a 200, followed by Dale County at 227 and Rehobeth’s JV at 244.
Tyler McSween and Mason Prickett led Dale County, both with a 51. Conner Sprouse led Rehobeth’s JV with a 55. Houston County’s Jack Yoell, competing as an individual, fired a 53 and Slocomb’s Clay Smith, also competing as an individual, shot a 55.
Wicksburg edges Dothan in girls: Wicksburg edged Dothan by one stroke to win a four-team girls meet at Dothan National.
The Panthers shot a 253 and the Wolves a 254.
Dothan, though, had the top individual finishers in Destiny Kelly and Camryn Benson, who both shot a 58, and Casey Bonney with a 59
Wicksburg was led by Sue Ellen King with a 60, Blakely Casey with a 61 and Katie Brannon with a 64.
Dale County was led by Makenzie Lewis with a 61. Slocomb’s Ella Chase, competing as an individual, had a 67.