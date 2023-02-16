Eighth grader Kamdyn Kelley shot a 74 and finished fourth overall individually to lead the Providence Christian girls golf team to an 12th place finish out of 19 teams at the Auburn Invitational Thursday.

Kelley’s score trailed only Huntsville’s Gabi Nicastro (69), Pike Road’s Yvette Gordon (72) and Auburn’s Kate Ha (73) among the 78 golfers that competed.

As a team, the Eagles finished with a three-person 298 score. E.G. Fletcher had an 110 and Caroline Smith had a 114.

Huntsville won the event with a 226 score.

Wicksburg also competes: Wicksburg also competed at the Auburn Invitational and finished with a 327 score for 17th place among the 19 teams.

Katie Brannon led Wicksburg with a 99 score. Blakely Casey followed with a 108.