PREP GOLF ROUNDUP: Opp, Enterprise qualify for state tournament

Led by Landon Rogers’ 75 and three other scores below 90, the Opp Bobcats qualified for the AHSAA Class 3A State Golf Championships with a second-place finish Monday at the Class 3A South 2 sub-state meet in Fairhope.

The Bobcats finished behind Bayside Academy, which won the meet with a 312 score.

Houston Academy finished third with a 332, but short of qualifying as the top two teams advance to next week’s state meet in Huntsville. Wicksburg also didn’t qualify after a 391 score.

Following Rogers’ 75 for Opp was Caden Machen with a 79, Will Boyd with an 84 and Clay Kyser with an 87. Conner Machen had an 89, but it didn’t count to the team scoring.

Houston Academy was led by Sam Waller and William Savoy, who both had 82. Mac Edge and Field Dismuke both had an 84, while Mason Crowder had a 91.

Wicksburg’s Trenton Ables had a solid 76 round, but fell short of qualifying. Mobile Christian’s Tanner Hollon and Weaver’s Nicholas Lebetter had the two lowest individual qualifying scores with a 71 and 74, respectively.

Clay Morrison followed Ables for Wicksburg with a 100.

Houston Academy girls finish third: The Houston Academy girls finished in third at the Class 1A-3A South 1 meet in Fairhope, but it wasn’t good enough to qualify as one of the top two teams.

The Raiders had a 289 score, but Trinity (253) and Bayside Academy (278) earned the two qualifying spots.

HA was led by Sue Matthews with a 93. Ashlinn Carmody and Miley Martin followed with a 98 each. Cate Woodall added a 102.

Providence Christian had one golfer at the girls meet in Ella Grace Fletcher, who shot a 102 and didn’t qualify for state.

Enterprise boys qualify: The Enterprise boys golf team finished second at the Class 7A, South 6 sub-state at Auburn’s Moore’s Mill Golf Course to qualify for next week’s state championships in Huntsville.

The Wildcats finished with a 298, six strokes behind Auburn (292), but two strokes ahead of third place Fairhope (300). Baker (346) was a distant fourth.

Individually, Enterprise was led by Nick Cook, who had the second best individual score on the day with a 2-under par 70. Only Auburn’s Connor Jones with a 69 was better.

Jon Ed Steed fired an even par 72 for Enterprise and Gibson Charlton was a stroke back at 73 and both finished in the top five. Hunter McCarthy had an 83.

Dothan’s Alex Broadway had a 78, but was not one of the two individual qualifiers.

Enterprise girls finish third: The Enterprise girls missed qualifying for state, finishing third at the Class 7A, South 4 Tournament in Auburn. The Wildcats had a 255 score behind Auburn (233) and Mary G. Montgomery (241). Daphne (287) was a distant fourth.

Individually, Shaelyn Kennedy had a 79 to lead Enterprise. It tied for seventh overall. Isabella Holtz followed with an 85 and Maci McCarthy had a 91.