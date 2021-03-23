Prep golf roundup: Providence Christian’s Lauren Thompson wins Enterprise tourney

Providence Christian’s Lauren Thompson fired an even-par 72 to win medalist honors and help the Eagles to a second-place finish at the Enterprise Invitational Tuesday at Silver Wings Golf Club.

The Eagles fired a 282 team total, behind only Fairhope’s 248. Bayside Academy was third with a 293, followed by Enterprise at 318 and Houston Academy with a 356.

Individually, three Fairhope golfers finished behind Thompson as Hannah Dees had a 76, Addie Spears an 85 and Ellie Smith an 87. Bayside Academy’s Causey Thompson was fifth with a 94 and Enterprise’s Isabella Holtz was next with a 97.

Finishing behind Thompson for PCS were Julaine Reed with a 104 and Ella Grace Fletcher with a 106.

Houston Academy’s leader was Miley Morton with a 106.

Broadaway, Dothan win match: In a match shortened to nine holes because of recent tornado damage at Highland Oaks, Alex Broadaway and Dothan won a five-team meet Tuesday.

Broadaway earned medalist honors with a 35 to pace Dothan, which finished with a 173 score to outdistance Wicksburg (186), Providence Christian (188), Northside Methodist (192) and Dothan Prep Academy (218).