Prep golf roundup: Providence Christian’s Lauren Thompson wins Enterprise tourney

Providence Christian’s Lauren Thompson fired an even-par 72 to win medalist honors and help the Eagles to a second-place finish at the Enterprise Invitational Tuesday at Silver Wings Golf Club.
The Eagles fired a 282 team total, behind only Fairhope’s 248. Bayside Academy was third with a 293, followed by Enterprise at 318 and Houston Academy with a 356.
Individually, three Fairhope golfers finished behind Thompson as Hannah Dees had a 76, Addie Spears an 85 and Ellie Smith an 87. Bayside Academy’s Causey Thompson was fifth with a 94 and Enterprise’s Isabella Holtz was next with a 97.
Finishing behind Thompson for PCS were Julaine Reed with a 104 and Ella Grace Fletcher with a 106.
Houston Academy’s leader was Miley Morton with a 106.
Broadaway, Dothan win match: In a match shortened to nine holes because of recent tornado damage at Highland Oaks, Alex Broadaway and Dothan won a five-team meet Tuesday.
Broadaway earned medalist honors with a 35 to pace Dothan, which finished with a 173 score to outdistance Wicksburg (186), Providence Christian (188), Northside Methodist (192) and Dothan Prep Academy (218).
Wicksburg’s Trenton Ables was runner-up to Broadaway with a 36. Providence Christian’s Bo Thornell followed with a 39. Dothan’s Gabriel Medina, Wicksburg’s Dawson Clark and Providence’s Kurt Glass all shot a 42.
Northside Methodist was led by Luke Moore with a 43 and Davis Moore with a 44. J.T. Brannon led Dothan Prep with a 51.
Enterprise teams finish 1-2: Enterprise teams finished one-two at a three-team tournament with Rehobeth Monday at Silver Wings Golf Club.
Enterprise Blue finished with a 315 and Enterprise White had a 330 with Rehobeth a distant third.
Rehobeth, though, had the medalist as Brantley Scott fired an even-par 72 to win by two strokes ahead of Enterprise Blue’s Brady Wood with a 74.
Also for Enterprise Blue, Jon Ed Steed had a 75, Jackson Bailey an 81 and Gibson Charlton an 85.
For the Enterprise White team, AJ Castleberry and Jaxon Whitworth both had an 80 and Bryant Burns an 83. Brayden Green followed with an 87 and Judah Talley a non-counting 91.