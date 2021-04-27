 Skip to main content
Prep Golf Roundup: Providence's Thompson, Rehobeth's Scott win section titles; teams advance to sub-state
  Updated
Providence Christian’s Lauren Thompson earned medalist honors and the Eagle girls golf team qualified for the sub-state round during the Class 1A-3A Girls Section 1 Tournament at Montgomery’s Lagoon Park Tuesday.

The Houston Academy girls missed qualifying, finishing outside the required top four spots at the meet.

Providence Christian, which finished fourth with a 304 score behind Trinity (258), Bayside Academy (271) and Mobile Christian (274), qualified for Monday’s sub-state round at Montgomery’s Arrowhead Country Club.

Thompson led the charge for PCS, firing a 2-over-par 74 to edge Trinity’s Virginia Anne Holmes (75) for medalist honors. Other PCS scores were Joliane Reed with a 114, Ela Grace Fletcher with a 116 and Emma Kate Mobley with a 121.

Houston Academy finished sixth out of the six teams after a 357 score. Morgan Klein led HA with a 113, Miley Martin had a 120, Jolie Golden had a 124 and Ella Robbins a 129.

Three other Wiregrass girls competed at the meet, though none qualified for sub-state. Wicksburg’s Sue Ellen King had a 115, Kinston’s Addison Musgrove had a 117 and Samson’s Taylor Revels had a 127.

Scott wins section; Rebels finish runner-up: Rehobeth standout Brantley Scott claimed medalist honors and the Rebels finished runner-up at the Class 5A, Section 1 Tournament at Heron Lakes Golf Course Tuesday in Mobile.

Rehobeth finished with a 350 total behind only UMS-Wright’s winning score of 312. Demopolis (3620 was third and Andalusia (382) fourth. All four teams advanced to the 5A South 4 sub-state at Mobile Country Club.

Scott paced Rehobeth with a 2-under-par 70, three strokes better than runner-up Thomas Crane of UMS-Wright, who had a 73. Scott earned four birdies on the back nine to bounce back from a 2-over in the first nine holes.

Other Rebel scores were Parker Turner with a 86, Kade Harrison with a 95, Evan Yeager with a 99 and Ayden Braddy with a 112. The top four scores count to the team total.

Individually, Charles Henderson’s Brandon Prestwood qualified for sub-state, finishing with the third best score among golfers not part of a qualifying team. Prestwood fired an 80.

