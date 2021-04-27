Prep Golf Roundup: Providence's Thompson, Rehobeth's Scott win section titles; teams advance to sub-state

Providence Christian’s Lauren Thompson earned medalist honors and the Eagle girls golf team qualified for the sub-state round during the Class 1A-3A Girls Section 1 Tournament at Montgomery’s Lagoon Park Tuesday.

The Houston Academy girls missed qualifying, finishing outside the required top four spots at the meet.

Providence Christian, which finished fourth with a 304 score behind Trinity (258), Bayside Academy (271) and Mobile Christian (274), qualified for Monday’s sub-state round at Montgomery’s Arrowhead Country Club.

Thompson led the charge for PCS, firing a 2-over-par 74 to edge Trinity’s Virginia Anne Holmes (75) for medalist honors. Other PCS scores were Joliane Reed with a 114, Ela Grace Fletcher with a 116 and Emma Kate Mobley with a 121.

Houston Academy finished sixth out of the six teams after a 357 score. Morgan Klein led HA with a 113, Miley Martin had a 120, Jolie Golden had a 124 and Ella Robbins a 129.

Three other Wiregrass girls competed at the meet, though none qualified for sub-state. Wicksburg’s Sue Ellen King had a 115, Kinston’s Addison Musgrove had a 117 and Samson’s Taylor Revels had a 127.