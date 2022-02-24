PREP GOLF ROUNDUP: Rehobeth's Braddy wins three-way tiebreaker

Rehobeth golfer Ayden Braddy won a three-way tiebreaker to capture medalist honors during a five-team match at Dothan National on Thursday.

Braddy along with Elba’s Paxton Wise and Trace Grantham all shot 83, but Braddy won with the lowest score on the highest handicapped hole. Braddy earned a par on the hole, while Wise and Grantham both had a bogey.

Elba won the team competition with a 346 total, Rehobeth was second at 386 and Enterprise JV was third with a 403. A second Enterprise team had a 421 and a second Rehobeth team fired a 444.

Following Wise and Grantham on Elba’s scoresheet were Collin Sauls and Jay Wilson with an 85 each. Following Braddy for Rehobeth was Tucker Whaley with a 92.

Parker Trawick led the Enterprise JV with an 87.