Prep Golf Roundup: Scott, Rehobeth win meet at Highland Oaks
Prep Golf Roundup: Scott, Rehobeth win meet at Highland Oaks

Sparked by three scores under 90, including Brantley Scott’s 1-under-par 71, Rehobeth won a five-team meet at Highland Oaks Tuesday.

The Rebels finished a 356 score, 14 strokes better than Houston Academy’s JV team, which had a 370. Providence Christian was third with a 396 total, Dothan fourth with a 402 score and Northside Methodist fifth with a 411 total.

Scott, in finishing with a 71, was medalist for the day. Dothan’s Alex Broadaway was runner-up with a 79 followed by Wicksburg’s Trenton Ables with an 80.

In addition to Scott’s 71, Rehobeth received an 87 from Evan Yeager and an 89 from Parker Turner. Yeager finished fourth individually and Turner tied for fifth with Houston Academy’s Denton Dowling and Luke Thornton.

Bo Thornell led Providence Christian with a 91 and Northside Methodist was led by Davis Moore with a 93.

