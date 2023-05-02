The Providence Christian, Houston Academy and Wicksburg girls golf teams earned a 1-2-3 finish at the Class 1A-3A, Section 1 Tournament at the Robert Trent Jones Cambrian Ridge golf course in Greenville to advance to next Monday’s 1A-3A Sub-State South 1 Tournament at Dothan’s Highland Oaks Course.

Providence Christian won the seven-team event with a 279 score, led by medalist Kamdyn Kelley with a 78 round. Houston Academy finished runner-up with a 283. Wicksburg and Mobile Christian both tied for third with a 291. All four teams advanced.

Straughn finished five strokes behind at 296 and Pike Liberal Arts had a 341. Pleasant Home initially had enough f or team scoring, but had a girl withdraw, dropping them below the required three members needed for scoring.

Individually, Pike Liberal Arts’ Molly Jordan qualified for sub-state after firing a 97. Cottage Hill’s Allyson Bell (89) and Thomasville’s Marli Davis (98) also qualified.

Kelley won medalist honors by 10 strokes with Houston Academy’s Miley Martin and Mobile Christian’s Kristen Rachel both having the next best score with an 88. HA’s Skye Mathews was next with an 89.

In addition to Kelley’s total, Providence got a 97 from Ela Grace Fletcher and a 104 from Caroline Smith.

Following Martin and Mathews for HA were Mary Lawrence Lee with a 106 and Cate Woodall with a 118.

Wicksburg was led by Kate King with a 91 and Katie Bannon with a 98. Blakeley Casey carded a 102 and Reagan Miller a 113.

Elba, Pike Lib, Wicksburg boys advance: Elba, Pike Liberal Arts and Wicksburg were three of the four boys teams that qualified for sub-state next Monday in Greenville after the three finished 1-2-3 at the Class 1A-2A, Section 1 Tournament in Greenville on Tuesday.

Elba carded a 321, Pike Liberal Arts a 329 and Wicksburg a 360. Washington County also qualified with a 369. Brantley (371) and Pleasant Home (419) were the other teams at the meet.

Pike Liberal Arts’ Braden Prestwood was the medalist with a 73. Bayshore Christian’s Michael Heaton followed with a 75 and Elba’s Jay Wilson and Trace Grantham both had a 76.

In addition to Wilson and Grantham, Elba got an 83 from Alex Wisecup and an 86 from Powell Bane. Bradley Chapman shot a 97 that didn’t go to the team scoring.

Following Prestwood for Pike Lib were Ford Hussey with an 82 and Jackson Cleveland with an 83. Luke Sikes added a 91.

Carter Meyers led Wicksburg with an 84, followed by Aiden Steinmetz and Jaxon Meyers with an 88 each. Caleb Metcalf added a 100.

Individual qualifiers were Bayshore’s Heaton (75) and Waylon White (85) along with Brantley’s Jon Bush (85) and Samson’s Coy Ingram (86).

Enterprise finishes second, qualifies for sub-state: The Enterprise boys golf team finished second at the Class 7A, Section 2 meet at The Bridges at Tartan Pines on Tuesday, behind Auburn.

Auburn won with a 314 and Enterprise was six strokes back with a 320. Both were well ahead of Smiths Station (354), Dothan (360) and Prattville (387) and both advanced to next week’s sub-state round.

Enterprise did have the medalist with Jon Steed firing a 71, five strokes better than Auburn’s Prather Reaves, who carded a 76.

Gibby Charlton followed Steed on the Enterprise scoresheet with a 78. Luke Thornton had an 85 and Jack Bailey and Nick Cook both had an 86 for EHS.

Dothan’s Alex Broadaway qualified for sub-state, earning the second and final spot after a 79. Gabriel Medina added an 88 and Brodie Blount an 93 for the Wolves.

Rehobeth advances in Class 5A: Rehobeth finished third at the Class 5A, Section 1 Tournament at Dothan National on Tuesday to advance to the sub-state round next week in Gulf Shores.

The Rebels finished with a 364 score. Gulf Shores won the event with a 332 and Elberta was runner-up with a 361. Faith Academy was fourth with a 364. All four teams advance.

Headland finished fifth with a 393 and didn’t advance.

Two local golfers qualified as individuals – Rehobeth’s Jacob Talley (88) and Headland’s Jacob Pruitt (90). Gulf Shores’ Grant Stewart (89) also qualified.

Gulf Shores’ Chris Hand was medalist with an 80.

Rehobeth was led by Ayden Braddy with an 87, followed by Kingston Chumney with a 91 and Kaden Decapua with a 92. Both Kade Harrison and Landon Cole fired a 94.

Following Pruitt for Headland was Easton Boutwell with a 93 and James Quinlivan with a 100.