 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PREP GOLF ROUNDUP: Wicksburg's Trent Ables wins medalist honors at golf match

  • Updated
  • 0
prep golf logo

Wicksburg’s Trent Ables shot a 39 to earn medalist honors during a nine-hole match at Dothan National on Wednesday.

Rehobeth won the team competition with Ashford second and Wicksburg third.

King, Wicksburg girls win: Katie King shot a 55 to win medalist honors during a nine-hole match on Wednesday at Dothan National.

King helped Wicksburg win the team competition. Dale County and Dothan finished second and third.

Dothan dominates JV: Dothan’s Liam Grinde and Brody Blount shot a 49 each to Dothan’s JV team to the team title during a meet at Dothan National on Wednesday.

Rehobeth was runner-up and Headland was third.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL mandates each team must have minority offensive coach for 2022 season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert