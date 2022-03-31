PREP GOLF ROUNDUP: Wicksburg's Trent Ables wins medalist honors at golf match

Wicksburg’s Trent Ables shot a 39 to earn medalist honors during a nine-hole match at Dothan National on Wednesday.
Rehobeth won the team competition with Ashford second and Wicksburg third.
King, Wicksburg girls win: Katie King shot a 55 to win medalist honors during a nine-hole match on Wednesday at Dothan National.
King helped Wicksburg win the team competition. Dale County and Dothan finished second and third.
Dothan dominates JV: Dothan’s Liam Grinde and Brody Blount shot a 49 each to Dothan’s JV team to the team title during a meet at Dothan National on Wednesday.
Rehobeth was runner-up and Headland was third.