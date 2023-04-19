Enterprise golfer Jon Ed Steed fired a two-day 139 score to win the Bert McGriff Memorial golf tournament in Cullman on Monday and Tuesday.

Steed carded a 72 in Monday’s opening round at Terri Pines and followed on Tuesday with a 67 on the Cross Creek Golf Course to earn his 139. He finished eight strokes better than Cullman Gold’s Ben Shield (147).

As a team, Enterprise captured second place at the 20-team tournament. The Wildcats earned a 610 score, eight strokes behind winner Cullman Gold (602). EHS was 10 strokes better than Homewood (620), the third-place team. Oxford (648) and Scottsboro (656) rounded out the top five.

Following Steed for EHS was Gibby Charlton with a 79-76—155 total, Jack Bailey with an 80-76—156 and Nick Cook 80-80-160. Hunter McCarty had a non-team counting 78-83—161.

Kennedy finishes fourth; EHS girls seventh in Cullman

Enterprise’s Shaelyn Kennedy fired a two-day 154 score to finish fourth and earn all-tournament team honors at the Bert McGriff Memorial Tournament in Cullman on Monday and Tuesday.

As a team, the Enterprise girls finished eighth out of 17 teams, recording a 557 score, just two strokes off seventh place Oak Mountain’s 555 score. Huntsville won with a 469. Hewitt-Trussville was runner-up at 492 and Spain Park third at 501.

Kennedy carded an opening round 80 at the Cross Creek Golf Course on Monday. The next day on the Terri Pines course, she fired a 74.

She finished behind only tournament winner Gabi Nicastro of Huntsville and Muscle Shoals Annalee Regan and Hartselle’s Jinger Heath, who tied for second. Nicastro earned a two-day 141, highlighted by a Terri Pines course record 66 on Tuesday. Regan and Heath tied for second with a 146.

In addition to Kennedy’s total, Enterprise received a 178 from Maci McCarty, who opened with a 96 before improving to 82 on the second day. Alexandria Delong had a 225 score with rounds of 117 and 108 and Savanna Flores had a 233 after rounds of 119 and 114.