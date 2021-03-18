 Skip to main content
Prep Golf: Wicksburg wins 9-hole match
Prep Golf: Wicksburg wins 9-hole match

Behind the top three individual finishers, Wicksburg won a nine-hole match Thursday at Dothan National.

Dothan Prep Academy finished second and Geneva County was third.

Wicksburg had the top three finishers -- Trenton Ables was medalist with a 41, Dawson Clark runner-up with a 44 and Emmerson Bennett third with a 47.

There also was girls competition at the meet with Dothan Prep’s Destiny Kelly finishing first with a 53. Dale County’s Makenzie Lewis was runner-up with a 56 and Sue Ellen King of Wicksburg was third with a 59.

