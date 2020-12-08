Prep: Northside Methodist wins city rival match over Houston Academy; both teams down CHHS

Northside Methodist and Houston Academy finished tied after competing on the mat Tuesday at Charles Henderson High School, but the Knights earned the win off the tie-breaking criteria for dual meets.

The teams tied at 36 apiece after Houston Academy won five of the seven contested matches, but the Raiders had to forfeit four individual weight classes to one for the Knights, giving both teams six wins apiece and 36 points. The two other weight classes were double forfeits.

The first seven tiebreakers in the NFHS rule book were either not applicable or tied then the Knights were awarded the win on rule h – the team having the greater number (total match points) of first point(s) shall be declared the winner. According to Northside Methodist coach Travis Robinson, NMA earned that tiebreaker when Sydney Freeman earned the initial takedown of the first match.

Houston Academy’s Trip Rane overcame the early takedown and pinned Northside Methodist’s Freeman in the 113 match with 53 seconds left in the first period.

Northside Methodist’s Sam Bright answered with a second-period pin over HA’s Luke Thornton in the 120-pound weight class with 1:25 left in the period.