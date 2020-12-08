Prep: Northside Methodist wins city rival match over Houston Academy; both teams down CHHS

Northside Methodist and Houston Academy finished tied after competing on the mat Tuesday at Charles Henderson High School, but the Knights earned the win off the tie-breaking criteria for dual meets.
The teams tied at 36 apiece after Houston Academy won five of the seven contested matches, but the Raiders had to forfeit four individual weight classes to one for the Knights, giving both teams six wins apiece and 36 points. The two other weight classes were double forfeits.
The first seven tiebreakers in the NFHS rule book were either not applicable or tied then the Knights were awarded the win on rule h – the team having the greater number (total match points) of first point(s) shall be declared the winner. According to Northside Methodist coach Travis Robinson, NMA earned that tiebreaker when Sydney Freeman earned the initial takedown of the first match.
Houston Academy’s Trip Rane overcame the early takedown and pinned Northside Methodist’s Freeman in the 113 match with 53 seconds left in the first period.
Northside Methodist’s Sam Bright answered with a second-period pin over HA’s Luke Thornton in the 120-pound weight class with 1:25 left in the period.
Houston Academy then won the next four matches off pins – Kennan Beaver over Joshua Harris with 44 seconds left in the second period at 126, Hughes Williams against Kara Whitehead with 24 seconds left in the first period at 132, Andrew Gil over Jesse Dyson at 138 pounds with 1:28 left in the first and Jack Jones over Tristin Robinson in the 145-pound weight class with 1:38 to go in the second period.
In the final contested match, Northside Methodist’s Gage Rhodes won by pinfall against HA’s Jay Morris in the 152-pound class with 40 seconds left in the first period.
Houston Academy’s Chase Buntin won by forfeit at 160 pounds, but Northside Methodist received forfeits at the next three weight classes -- Megan Chandler at 170, Noah Davis at 182 and Jordan Sanford at 195. Jay Solomon received a forfeit at 285.
There were double forfeits at 220 and 106.
Northside Methodist doubles up CHHS: Northside Methodist earned a 48-24 win over host Charles Henderson on Tuesday.
The teams split four contested matches and the Knights received six forfeits, while Charles Henderson received two forfeits and there were double forfeits at 106 and 113 pounds.
In the contested matches, Bright pinned Charles Henderson’s Brayden Nowling in the 120-match with 23 seconds left in the second period and Dyson pinned Hayden Bush at 138 pounds with 47 seconds left in the second period for NMA. The Trojan wins came on first-period pins from Damien Hart at 195 over Jordan Sanford with seven seconds left in the period and from Bailey Nixon at 285 over Dylan Evans with one second left in the first period.
Receiving forfeits for NMA were Joshua Harris (126), Kara Whitehead (132), Tristin Robinson (145), Gage Rhoades (152), Megan Chandler (170) and Noah Davis (182). Receiving forfeit wins for Charles Henderson were Jackson West (160) and Blake Barron (220).
HA edges Charles Henderson: Houston Academy edged Charles Henderson 42-36, capitalizing on six forfeits from the Trojans and one victory.
The teams had two contested matches and split the two. Andrew Gil won for Houston Academy over Hayden Bush at 138 pounds on a pinfall with 27 seconds to go in the first period. Charles Henderson’s Jackson West won the other match at 160, pinning HA’s Chase Buntin with 55 seconds left in the first period.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!