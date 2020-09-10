Prep notebook: Local cross country teams return to action

After two weeks off, several Wiregrass cross country teams return to action this weekend, doing so after changes in the schedule.
Many of the area’s cross country teams were scheduled to run at the Montgomery Academy Invitational on Saturday in Grady. That meet, though, was canceled last week as was the Sept. 19 Central Alabama Championships, also in Grady.
As a result, cross country coaches have scrambled to get in meets for their athletes and this week, local teams are spread out over three competitions.
On Friday, Providence Christian sends its top seven girls and boys runners to the Small Schools Division meet of the Chickasaw Trails Invitational at the Oakville Mounds course in Oakville. PCS runners compete at 5 p.m. The course is the site of the state championships in mid-November.
On Saturday, Providence Christian sends its other athletes, including junior varsity runners, to the Covington County Meet 1 in Andalusia at the Covington County Schools Track.
The Covington County race features 10 teams, including area teams Geneva, Opp, Zion Chapel and Kinston in addition to PCS. Covington County programs Straughn, Florala, Pleasant Home and Red Level along with T.R. Miller are also scheduled to compete.
The meet starts with a junior varsity 2-mile run at 9 a.m., followed by the varsity girls 5K at 9:40 a.m. and the boys varsity 5K at 10:05 a.m.
Also scheduled for Saturday is the Smiths Station Panther Prowl XC Meet which will feature two local teams, Dothan and Houston Academy. Others competing are Auburn, Central-Phenix City, Opelika, Smiths Station, St. James and Beauregard varsity teams along with Auburn Junior High, Opelika Middle School and Smiths Station Junior High.
The Panther Prowl starts at 8 a.m. central time (9 eastern) with the boys varsity race, followed at 9 a.m. central (10 eastern) with the girls varsity competition. A combined boys-girls junior high meet is at 10 a.m. central (11 eastern).
Prep Volleyball
Limited weekend tourney action: Only two Dothan Eagle coverage teams are competing in a volleyball tournament on Saturday – Dothan and Charles Henderson.
Dothan competes at Smiths Station’s Third Annual Dig Pink Rally. The tournament features 12 teams in three four-team pools. The Wolves are in Pool C with Callaway, Ga., Central of Phenix City and Beauregard.
Dothan starts at 9 a.m. central (10 eastern) against Central of Phenix City and plays Beauregard at 11 a.m. and Callaway at noon.
Teams in Pool A are Smiths Station, Kendrick (Ga.), LaGrange (Ga.) and Russell County and Pool B teams are Central-Carroll (Ga.), Shaw (Ga.), Calera and Troup (Ga.).
Following pool play, the top eight teams play in the single-elimination Gold Bracket, starting around 2:30 p.m. central (3:30 eastern), for a shot at winning the tournament title. The bottom four teams after pool play compete in the Silver Bracket.
Charles Henderson, meanwhile, hosts a five-team Trojan Invitational in Troy. Greenville, Straughn, Luverne and Class 3A No. 4 ranked Prattville Christian are the other teams.
Teams will play a round-robin format, starting at 9 a.m., with some matches at Charles Henderson Middle School and some at the high school.
The top two teams after round-robin action play in the championship, scheduled for around 3 p.m.
Four others play Saturday: Four other area teams in action Saturday, including Dothan city teams Providence Christian, Houston Academy and the Wiregrass Kings. The other team is Lakeside.
Providence Christian and Houston Academy compete in a tri-match at HA’s Killingsworth Gym that brings Florida High of Tallahassee to town. The two Dothan teams play at 1:30 p.m., followed by Providence against Florida High at 3 p.m. and capped by HA against Florida High around 4:30 p.m.
The Wiregrass Kings, meanwhile, travel to Eufaula to face Lakeside for a noon first serve contest.
Only one change in poll: The Wiregrass saw only one change in the latest al.com state volleyball poll as Houston Academy dropped out of the top 10 in Class 3A.
The Raiders were replaced in the poll by Catholic of Montgomery.
Four Wiregrass teams are ranked this week, all in the same spot as last week – Providence Christian (No. 2, Class 5A), G.W. Long (No. 2, Class 2A), Kinston (No. 8, Class 1A) and Pike Liberal Arts (No. 10, AISA).
Three teams, including Houston Academy, are in the others nominated category. The other two are Ariton and Geneva County in Class 2A.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!