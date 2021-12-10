PREP ROUNDUP: Abbeville, Carroll advance to Daleville Christmas Tournament finals

Tyrek Coleman had 23 points and Travontae Glanton 19 to lead Abbeville, which advanced to the Daleville Christmas Tournament championship game with a 55-44 win over Pike County on Friday night
Makhi Leverette had 14 points and Zequan Boyd 10 for Pike County.
Carroll 60, Ariton 52: Bryson Dawkins led Carroll with 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Raquille Reed had 11 points and Johnny Coleman 10 to lead Carroll, which advanced to the championship game.
Paxton Steed paced Ariton with 19 points. Landon Tyler followed with 13.
Geneva 42, Geneva County 40: Geneva held on when Geneva County’s J’quan Broxson missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Noah Johnson led the winning Panthers with 12 points.
Broxson led the Bulldogs (7-4) with 18 points and 11 rebounds and JP Beasley had 12 points.
Richard Robertson Andalusia Christmas Tournament
Red Level 51, Opp 44: Javen Poindexter had 27 points and Demarcus Johnson 16 to lead Red Level in a losers’ bracket game.
JaKayne Mount, ZaZa Lindsey and DaDa Stoudemire all had 10 points for Opp with Mount also earning 13 rebounds.
Regular Season
Ashford 54, Cottonwood 53: Caleb Knight scored with two seconds left to give Ashford the win.
Knight and Ernest Williams both had 10 points to lead Ashford.
Rehobeth 74, Northside Methodist 39: Cayden Turvin had 17 points and Sellers Gibson 15 to lead Rehobeth.
Kane Helder had eight to lead NMA.
Harvest Christian 54, Adullam (Wetumpka) 44: Zavier Womack had 27 points and 16 rebounds and Jacob Miller 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead Harvest. Miller had five 3-pointers.
Amear Childree earned 12 rebounds for the Falcons.
Varsity girls
Northside Methodist 39, Rehobeth 36: Addie Forrester had 10 points and 12 rebounds, Dana Cool had eight points and 11 rebounds and Kayden Williams had nine points to lead Northside Methodist.
Maurissia Walker led Rehobeth with 13 points and McKenna Linder had eight points.
Cottonwood 55, Ashford 49: Saniya Keys had 16 points, Kesha Anglin 14, Ariya Tillman 11 and Diamond Acree 10 to lead Cottonwood.
Trinity McCree had 21 points and Jakena Curl 12 for Ashford.
Emmanuel Christian 48, Gulf Pointe Latin (Fla.) 33: Emma Gurman had 28 points and nine steals, Katie Wheeler 10 points and eight assists and Maddy Hall eight rebounds to lead ECS.
Adullam (Wetumpka) 28, Harvest Christian 26: Jamiere Womack led Harvest with nine points.
Journey Gentry led Adullam with 10 points.
Junior Varsity
Rehobeth 50, Northside Methodist 40: Zay Johnson had 17 points and Grayson Moore and Tylan Knight had six each to led Rehobeth.
Keithon Cunningham and Ty Chapple had 11 points each for Northside Methodist.
On Thursday, Rehobeth defeated Wicksburg 64-30.
Zay Johnson had 15 points, Dontez Martin nine and Jaxon Leger eight for Rehobeth.
Noah Suggs had nine points for Wicksburg.
Emmanuel Christian boys 62, Gulf Pointe (Fla.) 59: Kyle Kirchhoff had 26 points and six steals, Tristan Culp had nine points and 13 rebounds and Donald Adams had 11 points to lead ECS.