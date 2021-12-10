PREP ROUNDUP: Abbeville, Carroll advance to Daleville Christmas Tournament finals

Tyrek Coleman had 23 points and Travontae Glanton 19 to lead Abbeville, which advanced to the Daleville Christmas Tournament championship game with a 55-44 win over Pike County on Friday night

Makhi Leverette had 14 points and Zequan Boyd 10 for Pike County.

Carroll 60, Ariton 52: Bryson Dawkins led Carroll with 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Raquille Reed had 11 points and Johnny Coleman 10 to lead Carroll, which advanced to the championship game.

Paxton Steed paced Ariton with 19 points. Landon Tyler followed with 13.

Geneva 42, Geneva County 40: Geneva held on when Geneva County’s J’quan Broxson missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Noah Johnson led the winning Panthers with 12 points.

Broxson led the Bulldogs (7-4) with 18 points and 11 rebounds and JP Beasley had 12 points.

Richard Robertson Andalusia Christmas Tournament

Red Level 51, Opp 44: Javen Poindexter had 27 points and Demarcus Johnson 16 to lead Red Level in a losers’ bracket game.