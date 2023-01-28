PREP ROUNDUP: Cross, Spearman spark CHHS over Guntersville

Austin Cross and Jayden Spearman combined on 53 points to lead Charles Henderson to a 66-52 win over Guntersville Saturday afternoon at the Cooks Classic in Attalla.

Cross earned 27 points, all in the final three quarters and sparked by five 3-pointers, while Spearman had 26 points, including nine in the third quarter when the Trojans outscored the Wildcats 22-5 to overtake a 29-26 halftime deficit.

Georgiana 67, Opp 62: AJ Coleman had 17 points and six assists and JaKellus Lane had 14 points and seven rebounds to lead Opp on Saturday at the Andalusia County vs. County Tournament pitting teams from Covington County vs. Butler County.

Jabarri Hill added 14 points and JaKanye Mount had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Opp (14-8), which had a nine-game winning streak snapped.