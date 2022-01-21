PREP ROUNDUP: Dawkins nears quadruple double in Carroll victory; Henderson leads Geneva County win

Carroll standout Bryson Dawkins came within four assists of a quadruple double Friday night, while leading the Eagles to a 77-43 win over Rehobeth.
Dawkins scored 28 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and 10 steals and dished out six assists. Raquille Reed added 17 points for Carroll (17-5, 3-0 in Class 5A, Area 3).
Colton Trotter led Rehobeth (5-14, 0-3) with 19 points and Jackson Strickland added 10.
Geneva County 75, Abbeville 74: Emmanuel Henderson knocked down two free throws with seven seconds left to push Geneva County in front and Abbeville missed an ensuing shot as the Bulldogs (18-6, 6-0) claimed the Class 2A, Area 2 title.
Henderson had a big night with 38 points, 11 rebounds and six steals. Robert Darden added 16 points and six steals and David Payne 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs.
Trent Lingo led Abbeville (11-7, 3-2) with 21 points and both Tyrek Coleman and Dylan Crawford had 20 points.
Ariton 64, G.W. Long 51: Ian Senn had 23 points and eight rebounds and Landon Tyler 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead Ariton (16-4, 4-0) to the Class 2A, Area 3 win. Lawson Leger added 11 points, Paxton Steed chipped in 10 points and 11 rebounds and Isaiah Johnson delivered 11 rebounds.
Avery Roberts had 13 points and Kobie Stringer 12 to led G.W. Long (9-10, 3-1).
Zion Chapel 51, Elba 41: Brady Cobb had 18 points and Chase Horstman had nine to lead Zion Chapel (14-7, 2-3) in the Class 2A, Area 3 game.
JT Coleman had 13 points and Chrystyile Caldwell 11 for Elba (6-13, 0-5).
Enterprise 59, Prattville 47: Elijah Terry had 12 points, Keion Dunlap 11 and Tomar Hobdy nine to lead Enterprise (16-6, 3-1) to a Class 7A, Area 3 win.
Kameran Shanks led Prattville with 13 points.
Jeff Davis 80, Dothan 74: Dothan fell at home to Jeff Davis. Derek Fletcher had 19 points, JD Palm 12 and Thomas Dowd 10 for Dothan (10-13, 1-2).
Eufaula 84, Valley 52: Caleb Paige had 20 points, Josh Paige 19 and Justin Davis 18 to lead Eufaula (20-3, 3-2) over Valley in a Class 6A, Area 4 contest.
Dale County 45, Straughn 38: Cole Weed had 29 points and Christian Ross cleaned up 17 rebounds to pace Dale County (16-6, 5-1) in the Class 4A, Area 2 win.
Micah Turner led Straughn with 17 points.
Houston Academy 60, Wicksburg 40: Kadyn Mitchell earned 27 points and Kamryn Mitchell and Rod Jackson had eight each for the Raiders (14-7, 5-1) in the Class 3A, Area 3 win.
Dalton Taggart led Wicksburg (13-9, 4-3) with 15 points and Devontae White had nine points.
Providence Christian 57, Slocomb 47: Powell Phillips had 19 points and Jonathan Wells had 13 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, and took his 25th charge of the season to lead Providence Christian (11-9, 5-2) in a Class 3A, Area 3 game.
Rashawn Miller had 19 points and Jaylen Nobles 15 for Slocomb (4-15, 1-6).
Northside Methodist 59, Samson 48: Alden Corbin and Kane Helder had 13 points each to lead Northside Methodist.
Coe Kelly had 19 points and Jacob Branch had 10 to Samson.
Charles Henderson 75, Greenville 42: Tyler Carlton had 14 points, Jayden Spearman 13 and Akeives Shorts and Tay Knox nine each to lead Charles Henderson (16-5, 2-0) in a Class 5A, Area 4 win.
Headland 58, Pike County 44: Tee Hardamon and Kell Brown both had 12 points to lead Headland (16-5).
Zequan Boyd and Jakelmon Glasco had 13 points each and Makhi Leverette10 for Pike County.
Ashford 62, Geneva 56: Cam Fields had 17 points, Stelan Griffin 14 and Kobe Small 10 to lead Ashford (10-12, 2-4) in the Class 4A, Area 2 game.
Evan Griffin had 16 points and Talan Johnson 12 for Geneva (9-12, 0-5).
Cottonwood 79, Houston County 24: Robert McCurry had 22 points and Kain Campbell 15 to lead Cottonwood (10-11, 2-3).
Mikey Peterman led Houston County (0-22, 0-6) with 12 points.
Opp 55, Kinston 30: AJ Coleman had 16 points, Jabarri Hill 15 and DaDa Stoudemire nine to lead Opp (16-5).
Cale Sumblin led Kinston with 12 points.
Notasulga 59, Barbour County 49: Dy’Qweshon Grubbs had 25 points and Martarius Griggs 11 to lead Barbour County.
Emmanuel Christian 49, Santa Rosa Christian 44: Kyle Kirchhoff had 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals and Tristan Culp had 12 points, 12 rebounds and four steals to lead the Warriors. Kindrell Fletcher added five assists and four steals and Luke Wood had nine points.
Varsity Girls
Dothan 56, Jeff Davis 47: Jayla Franklin had 19 points and Amiyah Rollins had 12 to lead Dothan (11-9, 1-3) to the Class 7A, Area 3 win.
Enterprise 44, Prattville 35: The Wildcats downed Prattville in a Class 7A, Area 3 game.
Brooklyn Kemmerlin had 16 points and Daisha Nelson 12 to pace Enterprise (18-5, 4-1).
Rehobeth 51, Carroll 49: Maurissia Walker had 17 points, Myrcal White earned 12 points and 15 rebounds and Ja’Nya Malachi-Cook snatched 11 rebounds to lead Rehobeth (7-8, 1-3) in a Class 5A, Area 3 win.
Taliyah Carter led Carroll (5-11, 1-2) with 23 points.
Houston Academy 56, Wicksburg 36: The Houston Academy girls improved to 6-0 in Class 3A, Area 3 play with a 56-36 win over Wicksburg in girls high school basketball action Friday night.
Houston Academy (13-5 overall) clinched the area regular-season title and the area tournament host spot with the win. Though the Raiders still have two area games left with Daleville, they have swept all the other teams, allowing them to win any potential tiebreaker.
In Friday’s win, Sara Bourkard led HA with 19 points and Camille Reeves and Mary Helen Mendheim both had 11 points.
Abby Varner led Wicksburg (13-13, 5-2) with 11 points and Kara Cox added seven points.
Slocomb 47, Providence Christian 38: Gracie Ward had 18 points, Savannah McGee 10 and Chesnee Aplin nine to lead Slocomb (6-13, 2-4)
Lani Shivers and Emily Love had six points each to lead Providence Christian.
Eufaula 77, Valley 21: Joyah Peterson had 17 points, Iyauna Gordy 13 points and seven rebounds and Brooke Hallman added 12 points to lead Eufaula (15-7, 5-0).
The Tigers also got 10 rebounds from Jamariona Henderson and eight rebounds each from Dejiah Williams and Emily Nix.
Greenville 53, Charles Henderson 47: The Trojans fell in a Class 5A, Area 4 game at home on Friday.
KK Hobdy had 22 points and Takeiya Brockton had 12 to lead CHHS.
Geneva 54, Ashford 17: Madison Johnson had 18 points and Makaley Boswell 10 to lead Geneva (17-4, 5-0) in the Class 4A, Area 2 win.
Amiyah Lewis had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Ashford.
Northside Methodist 34, Samson 31: Layna Grooms had 13 points and Addie Forrester 10 lead Northside Methodist’s win.
Shaylei Mock led Samson with 11 points.
Headland 40, Pike County 23: Alexus Neal had 22 points, 17 rebounds and four blocked shots and Jayden Blackmon had 11 points, 13 rebounds and four blocked shots to lead Headland (12-5).
Tyra Benton added seven points and five rebounds.
G.W. Long 69, Ariton 31: Lilly Grace Payne led G.W. Long (15-3, 4-0) with 23 points. Maleah Long followed with 12 and Makenna Long and Emma Claire Long had 11 points each in the Class 2A, Area 3 win.
Reagan Tomlin led Ariton (7-8, 2-2) with seven points.
Elba 58, Zion Chapel 12: Nina Williams had 19 points, A’Lyric Whitfield 13 and Brooke Tinsley 10 to lead Elba (10-9, 3-2) in the Class 2A, Area 3 win.
Meri Cason Prescott had four points to lead Zion Chapel (4-16, 0-5).
Geneva County 54, Abbeville 41: Jordyn Alston had 18 points, Anri Davis 14 and Jayden Williams 13 to lead Geneva County (16-10, 4-2) in a Class 2A, Area 2 game.
Bree Hardaman and JaMya Glover led Abbeville (16-2, 4-1) with 16 points each.
Cottonwood 77, Houston County 11: Saniya Keys had 24 points and Diamond Acree and Ariya Tillman 17 each to lead Cottonwood (9-9, 2-3).
Opp 59, Kinston 25: Vanessa Stoudemire had 27 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals and Amiya Thompson eight points and five rebounds to lead Opp (5-10).
Kelsi Cardwell had 23 points to lead Kinston.
Barbour County 51, Notasulga 15: Enasia Ivory had 18 points and Anesia Eutsey 16 to lead Barbour County in a Class 1A, Area 6 win.
Emmanuel Christian 44, Santa Rosa 18: Emma Gurman had 17 points and six rebounds, while Maddy Hall and Jaiden Coleman had 12 and 10 rebounds, respectively, to pace ECS.
Junior Varsity
Houston Academy boys 44, Wicksburg 35: Hunter Swanner had 15 points, Judson Bailey nine and Brady Whigham eight to lead HA.
Drew Williams led Wicksburg with 10 points.
Providence Christian boys 42, Slocomb 18: Christian Sutton had 13 points to lead Providence Christian.
Quincy Owen led Slocomb with eight points.
Headland boys 39, Pike County 36: Cade Enfinger had 12 points and Mason Edwards seven to lead Headland.
Michael Walker led Pike County with 12 points.
Cottonwood boys 55, Houston County 32: Karnelius Miree had 18 points and Hunter Skasick had 14 to lead Cottonwood.
Caden Clark had 11 points for Houston County.
Abbeville boys 44, Geneva County 24: Kameron Wallace had 12 points and Damarion Smith 10 to lead Abbeville.
Lawson Grooms had nine points to lead Geneva County.
Ariton boys 47, G.W. Long 39: Myles Tyler had 14 points, Terrell Gilbert 10, Addison Seen nine and Matthew Harrell eight to lead Ariton.
Bryson McCrea had 14 points and Dylan Abercrombie had eight to lead G.W. Long.
Carroll boys 54, Rehobeth 34: Tramel Marshall had 11 points and both Taylen Thomas and Nate Elliott had 10 points each for Carroll.
Josh Lee led Rehobeth with eight points.
Opp boys 32, Kinston 21: Joshua Smith had seven points and Phillip Howard, Marcell Newsome and Nelson Hall all had six each for Opp with Howard also grabbing seven rebounds.
Michael Thompson led Kinston with 12 points.
Junior Varsity
Northside Methodist 47, Samson 21: Kelin Hornsby led Samson with 10 points.
Emmanuel Christian boys 44, Santa Rosa Christian 40 (OT): Logan McNiel hit three free throws with 3.1 seconds left in regulation to force overtime then scored seven of the team’s nine points in the extra period to help the Warriors win the game.
McNiel finished with 15 points and five assists. Riley Smith earned 12 points and 11 rebounds.