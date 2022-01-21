PREP ROUNDUP: Dawkins nears quadruple double in Carroll victory; Henderson leads Geneva County win

Carroll standout Bryson Dawkins came within four assists of a quadruple double Friday night, while leading the Eagles to a 77-43 win over Rehobeth.

Dawkins scored 28 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and 10 steals and dished out six assists. Raquille Reed added 17 points for Carroll (17-5, 3-0 in Class 5A, Area 3).

Colton Trotter led Rehobeth (5-14, 0-3) with 19 points and Jackson Strickland added 10.

Geneva County 75, Abbeville 74: Emmanuel Henderson knocked down two free throws with seven seconds left to push Geneva County in front and Abbeville missed an ensuing shot as the Bulldogs (18-6, 6-0) claimed the Class 2A, Area 2 title.

Henderson had a big night with 38 points, 11 rebounds and six steals. Robert Darden added 16 points and six steals and David Payne 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Trent Lingo led Abbeville (11-7, 3-2) with 21 points and both Tyrek Coleman and Dylan Crawford had 20 points.