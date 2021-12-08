PREP ROUNDUP: Dowd’s triple-double paces Dothan over Geneva County

Pike Liberal Arts 87, Crenshaw Christian 28: The Patriots seized a 36-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and rolled to the win.

Ian Foster had 19 points and five rebounds, Markelis Hobdy had 11 points and four assists and Austin Cross had nine points to lead Pike Liberal Arts (5-0). Mario Davenport claimed seven rebounds.

Wiregrass Kings 64, Evangel Christian 27: Christian Miller had 20 points and eight rebounds and Tanner White and JP Sowell had 10 points each to lead the Kings (4-0).

Andrew Miller added six rebounds and five steals and Will Holland had six assists.

Pike Liberal Arts 38, Crenshaw Christian 32: The Patriots defeated the Cougars on Tuesday. Pike Lib improved to 4-3 with the win. No details were available.

Abbeville Christian 70, Lakeside 48: Carolyn Armstrong earned 30 points, eight rebounds, six assists and five steals, Amiyah Govan had 17 points, 21 rebounds, four steals and three assists and Anna Grace Blalock had 11 points, 16 rebounds, five steals and four assists for ACA (4-3). Kayla Dyson added seven rebounds.