PREP ROUNDUP: Dowd’s triple-double paces Dothan over Geneva County

Thomas Dowd earned a triple-double, scoring 24 points, grabbing 13 rebounds and blocking 11 shots, to power the Dothan Wolves to a 49-44 win over the Geneva County Bulldogs Tuesday night at the DHS gym.
Javierre Jackson and Jayvis Moton added six points each for Dothan (5-7).
Emmanuel Henderson led Geneva County (7-2) with 15 points and nine rebounds and J’Quan Broxson had 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Zion Chapel 47, New Brockton 28: Zion Chapel improved to 8-3 on the season, beating New Brockton.
Brady Cobb had 12 points and Jacob Chestnut 11 for Zion Chapel.
Baylon Foster had 11 points and Matthew Smith nine for New Brockton.
Abbeville Christian 57, Lakeside 52 (OT): The Generals beat the Chiefs in overtime as Javaris Turner had 21 points and 10 rebounds, Conner Hutto 17 points and Kameron Peterson 10 points and 12 rebounds. Javion Turner added eight points and nine rebounds.
For Lakeside, I’Leek Quinn had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Justice Martin 10 points and 14 rebounds, Jayden Buckhannon eight points and seven rebounds and Branden Jackson seven points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Pike Liberal Arts 87, Crenshaw Christian 28: The Patriots seized a 36-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and rolled to the win.
Ian Foster had 19 points and five rebounds, Markelis Hobdy had 11 points and four assists and Austin Cross had nine points to lead Pike Liberal Arts (5-0). Mario Davenport claimed seven rebounds.
Wiregrass Kings 64, Evangel Christian 27: Christian Miller had 20 points and eight rebounds and Tanner White and JP Sowell had 10 points each to lead the Kings (4-0).
Andrew Miller added six rebounds and five steals and Will Holland had six assists.
Pike Liberal Arts 38, Crenshaw Christian 32: The Patriots defeated the Cougars on Tuesday. Pike Lib improved to 4-3 with the win. No details were available.
Abbeville Christian 70, Lakeside 48: Carolyn Armstrong earned 30 points, eight rebounds, six assists and five steals, Amiyah Govan had 17 points, 21 rebounds, four steals and three assists and Anna Grace Blalock had 11 points, 16 rebounds, five steals and four assists for ACA (4-3). Kayla Dyson added seven rebounds.
Evangel Christian 33, Wiregrass Kings 28: Tayler Clouse had 12 points and Cassidy Perry and Anna Waddell both had 10 rebounds for the Kings. Grace Treadaway added six points and five steals.
Junior Varsity
Lakeside School boys 45, Abbeville Christian 38: Rooty Ward had 12 points and 11 rebounds and Jayden Buckhannon 12 points to lead Lakeside. Darren Madrie added nine points and seven steals and Thomas Knox seven points and five assists.
Shi Crawford had 14 points to lead ACA.
Lakeside School girls 35, Abbeville Christian 11: Addy Helms had 12 points to lead Lakeside.
Maggie Joiner had 11 points and 10 rebounds for ACA.
Wiregrass Kings boys 48, Evangel Christian 15: JP Sowell had 18 point and five steals and Alec Span had 14 points, five assists and four steals to lead the Kings (3-0).
Wiregrass Kings girls 22, Evangel Christian 15: Addie Spann had 13 points, five rebounds and four steals and Janie Waddell had three points, four rebounds and three steals for the Kings (4-0).