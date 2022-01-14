PREP ROUNDUP: Enterprise boys rout Greenville

Pleasant Home 75, Samson 46: Jacob Branch had 16 points to lead Samson the Class 1A, Area 2 loss at home.

Pike Liberal Arts 80, Poplar Springs (Fla.) 67: Austin Cross scored 25 points and Drew Nelson 17 and both hit five 3-pointers to help the Patriots over the Atomics.

Mario Davenport added 14 points, Darryl Lee 10 and Ian Foster eight for Pike Lib (15-1). Davenport and Mark Hobdy both had six rebounds and Nelson and Lee both had four assists.

Wiregrass Kings 66, East Central 36: Riley Treadaway had 14 points, Will Holland 10 and Aden Spann nine to the Kings (9-5, 4-0) in an Alabama Christian Sports Conference win.

Harvest Christian 46, First Assembly Christian 31: Jacob Miller had 24 points and Zavier Womack 22 to account for all 46 Falcon points in the win.

Emmanuel Christian 42, Santa Rosa Christian 39: Kyle Kirchhoff had 11 points and Kindrell Fletcher and Tristan Culp had eight points each to lead ECS (5-10, 4-3 Panhandle Christian Conference)

Fletcher also delivered 11 rebounds and four assists and Culp nine rebounds, while Ethan Hand had 17 rebounds.