PREP ROUNDUP: Enterprise boys rout Greenville

Elijah Terry had 18 points to lead four Enterprise players in double figures during an 80-40 Wildcat rout of Greenville at Wildcat Arena.
Quentin Hayes had 14 and Ken Mitchell and Tre Kemmerlin had 10 points each for the Wildcats (16-4).
Eufaula 83, Russell County 43: Twins Caleb and Josh Paige had 23 and 18 points, respectively, and Patrick Screws had 11 to lead Eufaula (18-3, 1-2) in a Class 6A, Area 4 win. Britt Paige and Jaylen Guilford added nine points each.
Charles Henderson 68, Andalusia 40: Cody Youngblood had 18 points and Tay Knox 13 to lead 10 Trojans (14-4, 1-0) who scored in Charles Henderson’s Class 5A, Area 4 win.
Wicksburg 62, Slocomb 52: Devontae White scored 21 and Clay Morrison and Dalton Taggart each had 11 to lead the Class 3A, Area 3 win for Wicksburg (13-7, 4-1).
Rashawn Miller had 14 and Cade Birge had 12 for Slocomb (3-13, 0-4).
Dale County 55, Geneva 49: Christian Ross had 17 points and 18 rebounds, Derron Crossley had 13 points to lead Dale County (14-6, 3-1) in a Class 4A, Area 2 win.
Tariq Russell had 10 rebounds and took two charges – his 20th and 21sts of the season.
Evan Griffin had 13 points and Avery Perry 10 for Geneva (9-10, 0-3).
Straughn 47, Ashford 12: Playing without two players out with COVID, Ashford (8-11, 1-3) fell to Straughn in a Class 4A, Area 2 game at home.
Elba 62, Northside Methodist 40: Zaydrian Daniels had 18 points, Byron Burks 15 and Chrystyile Caldwell 13 to pace Elba (6-11).
Justice Hallman had 14 points to lead Northside Methodist (4-14).
Geneva County 72, Abbeville 33: Emmanuel Henderson had 29 points and nine rebounds and Robert Darden 13 points and four steals to lead Class 2A No. 2 ranked Geneva County (16-6, 4-0) to the Class 2A, Area 2 area win.
Trent Lingo had 11 points and Tyrek Coleman eight for Abbeville (9-5, 2-1).
Kinston 40, Opp 33: The Bulldogs upset Class 3A No. 7 ranked Opp, winning for the first time over the Bobcats since December of 2013.
Reece Hall had 13 points and Owen Patterson eight for Kinston (7-12).
Opp (14-5) was led by Zack Hill with nine points and 10 rebounds. Jabarri Hill had eight points and JaKanye Mount had 11 rebounds.
Pleasant Home 75, Samson 46: Jacob Branch had 16 points to lead Samson the Class 1A, Area 2 loss at home.
Pike Liberal Arts 80, Poplar Springs (Fla.) 67: Austin Cross scored 25 points and Drew Nelson 17 and both hit five 3-pointers to help the Patriots over the Atomics.
Mario Davenport added 14 points, Darryl Lee 10 and Ian Foster eight for Pike Lib (15-1). Davenport and Mark Hobdy both had six rebounds and Nelson and Lee both had four assists.
Wiregrass Kings 66, East Central 36: Riley Treadaway had 14 points, Will Holland 10 and Aden Spann nine to the Kings (9-5, 4-0) in an Alabama Christian Sports Conference win.
Harvest Christian 46, First Assembly Christian 31: Jacob Miller had 24 points and Zavier Womack 22 to account for all 46 Falcon points in the win.
Emmanuel Christian 42, Santa Rosa Christian 39: Kyle Kirchhoff had 11 points and Kindrell Fletcher and Tristan Culp had eight points each to lead ECS (5-10, 4-3 Panhandle Christian Conference)
Fletcher also delivered 11 rebounds and four assists and Culp nine rebounds, while Ethan Hand had 17 rebounds.
Postponed games: Both the Carroll at Headland games and the Central-Hayneville at Barbour County games Friday were postponed. The Carroll-Headland girls and boys games will be made up Feb. 1, while the Central-Barbour County games will now be played on Jan. 31.
Late Thursday
Slocomb 50, Daleville 43: Jaylen Nobles had 18 points and Rashawn Miller 17 to lead Slocomb in the Class 3A, Area 3 game on Thursday.
Moses McDowell had 27 points and Bryan Beckwith 10 for Daleville.
Florala 54, Kinston 48: Cale Sumblin had 21 points and seven rebounds and Conner Tew had eight points and six rebounds for Kinston in the Class 1A, Area 2 loss on Thursday. Reece Hall added 10 rebounds.
Rayshon Coleman had 34 points to lead Florala.
Bozeman (Fla.) 64, Northside Methodist 22: Kane Helder had seven points to lead Northside Methodist in the loss.
Girls
Enterprise 65, Greenville 31: Daisha Nelson scored 25 points, leading three Enterprise players in double figures during a 65-31 rout of Greenville.
Joye Anderson added 13 points and Jaida Gosha 10 as eight players scored for Enterprise (16-5).
Sunita Oliver led Greenville with 10 points.
Eufaula 73, Russell County 24: Joyah Peterson had 16 points and Zahria Hoskey had 15 points, five steals and four steals to lead Eufaula (13-7, 4-0) to the Class 6A, Area 4 win.
Ganielle Palmer added nine points, eight assists and six stelas and Brooke Hallman chipped in nine points, five rebounds and five assists.
Abbeville 52, Geneva County 38: Geneva County fell to Abbeville in a Class 2A, Area 2 game.
JaMya Glover had 20 points and 19 rebounds and Bree Hardamon 17 points to lead Abbeville (14-2, 2-1).
Jordyn Alston led Geneva County (14-9, 2-2) with 16 points and Charlianna Boutwell had 12.
Charles Henderson 51, Andalusia 49: KK Hobdy had 25 points and Raven Williams added 14, most off four 3-pointers, to lead Charles Henderson (8-5, 1-1) in a Class 5A, Area 4.
Madison Ousley hit a 3-pointer to put CHHS up by two and the Trojans made two defensive stops in the final seconds, including a blocked shot by Williams, to secure the win.
Cape Merrill had 12 points and Jahdiya Lowery had 11 to lead Andalusia.
On Tuesday, Charles Henderson fell to Greenville 66-62. Hobdy had 19 points, Ta’keiya Brockton 14 and Ousley 10. Jovala Ocean had 26 points and Sunita Oliver 15 to lead Greenville.
Opp 38, Kinston 35: Vanessa Stoudemire had 10 points, six rebounds and six assists to lead Opp girls (5-9) to their first win over Kinston since December of 2015.
TaKyra Crittenden added nine points and Kyla Rhodes had six points and seven rebounds, including the game-icing field goal with 10 seconds left.
Kelsi Cardwell led Kinston (4-9) with 20 points.
Elba 47, Northside Methodist 33: A’Lyric Whitfield had 19 points and Nina Williams 13 to lead Elba (9-8) over Northside Methodist.
Layna Grooms had 12 points and 12 rebounds and Kayden Williams 11 points to lead NMA (14-6).
Wicksburg 45, Slocomb 30: Abby Varner had 15 points, Kelsey Ellenburg eight and Kara Cox seven to lead Wicksburg (12-12, 4-1) in a Class 3A, Area 3 game.
Gracie Ward led Slocomb (5-12, 1-3) with 15 points.
Geneva 68, Dale County 13: The Panthers (15-4, 3-0) rolled to the Class 4A, Area 2 win as Madison Johnson had 18 points, Makaley Boswell 14 and Cheyenne Hammock nine points and seven steals.
Chyann Beasley had six points to lead Dale County (4-13, 0-4).
Straughn 42, Ashford 37: Hope Hogan had 17 points and Amiyah Lewis 12 to lead Ashford (8-10, 1-3) in the Class 4A, Area 2 game at home.
Bryleigh McBride had and Abbi Hathaway had 14 points each for Straughn.
Pleasant Home 36, Samson 27: Brantley Edberg had 12 points to lead Samson (11-9, 2-2) in the Class 1A, Area 2 loss.
Wiregrass Kings 41, East Central 39: The Kings gave the Patriots their first conference loss in three years. Grace Treadaway had 18 points, Cassidy Perry nine points and Tayler Clouse eight for the Kings.
First Assembly Christian 43, Harvest Christian 30: Harvest Christian was led by Jamiere Womack with 13 points and Kylie Munn 10.
Emmanuel Christian 60, Santa Rosa Christian 36: Emma Gurman had 24 points, Kelsey Sammons 16 points and eight rebounds and Katie Wheeler dished out nine assists for Emmanuel Christian.
Late Thursday
Florala 64, Kinston 25: Kelsi Cardwell had 16 points for Kinston in the Class 1A, Area 2 loss on Thursday.
Junior Varsity
Boys
Dale County 47, Geneva 33: Isaiah Griffin had 21 points and 11 rebounds and Caleb Rodgers 12 points for Dale County (18-2).
Wicksburg 35, Slocomb 32: Drew Williams had 12 points and Noah Suggs eight to lead Wicksburg.
Elba 39, Northside Methodist 24: Levi Mills and Jacob Watkins had 10 points each to lead Elba.
Landon Dodson 10 points to lead NMA.
Abbeville 39, Geneva County 31: Brian Kelly had 15 points and Ahmod Billins had 11 to lead Abbeville.
Tristen Cortes led Geneva County with 14.
First Assembly Christian 44, Harvest Christian 10: The Falcons fell to First Assembly Christian of Ashland 44-10. Jamieon Davis had four points to lead Harvest.
Emmanuel Christian 34, Santa Rosa Christian (Fla.) 15: Donald Adams had 11 points and seven rebounds and Riley Smith 10 points for Emmanuel Christian.
Wiregrass Kings 47, East Central 36: Riley Treadaway had 16 points and Alec Spann eight points.
Late Thursday
Slocomb boys 27, Daleville 23: Aaron Welborn and Tyler Nichols had six points each to lead Slocomb.
Marvin McLeod had eight to lead Daleville.
Girls
East Central 29, Wiregrass Kings 17: Addie Spann had six points and Janie Waddell three to lead the Kings.