Prep Roundup: Eufaula rallies past Enterprise at Carroll tournament

Eufaula overcame an eight-point deficit with three minutes left to rally past Enterprise for a 64-58 win Wednesday in the final day of the 2020 Carroll High School Christmas in the Ozarks Round Robin Classic at the Ozark City Center.

Down eight, Caleb Paige and Josh Paige both hit 3-pointers and the Tiger defense forced a couple of turnovers, leading to a couple of quick baskets. A Rodarius Thomas offensive rebound and pass to Caleb Paige led to another basket and a Tiger lead.

Caleb Paige led Eufaula with 17 points. Josh Paige followed with 15 and Thomas had 13. All three were named to the All-Classic team.

Elijah Terry led Enterprise with 17 points. Quentin Hayes had 16 and Jared Smith nine for Enterprise.

Carroll 62, G.W. Long 57: Carroll hit some clutch free throws in the final minute to preserve the win.

Johnny Coleman led the Eagles with 16 points, while L.A. Shider and Jordan Killings both had 15 with Shider also earning 16 rebounds.

Avery Roberts led G.W. Long with 27 points and Hunter Whitehead had 17.

Coleman, Shider, Killings and Takoda McLeod of Carroll along with Long’s Roberts were all named to the All-Classic team.