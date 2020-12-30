Prep Roundup: Eufaula rallies past Enterprise at Carroll tournament

Eufaula overcame an eight-point deficit with three minutes left to rally past Enterprise for a 64-58 win Wednesday in the final day of the 2020 Carroll High School Christmas in the Ozarks Round Robin Classic at the Ozark City Center.
Down eight, Caleb Paige and Josh Paige both hit 3-pointers and the Tiger defense forced a couple of turnovers, leading to a couple of quick baskets. A Rodarius Thomas offensive rebound and pass to Caleb Paige led to another basket and a Tiger lead.
Caleb Paige led Eufaula with 17 points. Josh Paige followed with 15 and Thomas had 13. All three were named to the All-Classic team.
Elijah Terry led Enterprise with 17 points. Quentin Hayes had 16 and Jared Smith nine for Enterprise.
Carroll 62, G.W. Long 57: Carroll hit some clutch free throws in the final minute to preserve the win.
Johnny Coleman led the Eagles with 16 points, while L.A. Shider and Jordan Killings both had 15 with Shider also earning 16 rebounds.
Avery Roberts led G.W. Long with 27 points and Hunter Whitehead had 17.
Coleman, Shider, Killings and Takoda McLeod of Carroll along with Long’s Roberts were all named to the All-Classic team.
Charles Henderson 60, Daleville 50: Akeives Shorts had 18 points and Zack Henderson 12 to lead Charles Henderson, which pulled away after a 13-13 first-quarter tie. Cari Burney added nine points for CHHS.
Jordan McDonald had 16 points, Tomar Hobdy 13 and Bryan Beckwith 12 for Daleville.
Shorts, Tay Knox and Cody Youngblood of Charles Henderson along with Daleville’s Hobdy and McDonald were named to the all-tournament team.
Tuesday night
Wiregrass Kings win tournament: The Wiregrass Kings won the Sherwood Christian Christmas Tournament in Albany, Ga., on Tuesday night, taking a 75-50 win over Community Christian School of Stockbridge, Ga.
The Kings (16-1) led 18-13 at the quarter and 32-27 at halftime before pulling away in the third quarter to a 54-37 margin.
James Strickland led the Kings with 13 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Nolan Perry and Aden Spann both had 11 points with Spann also earning 11 rebounds and Perry seven rebounds.
Pea River Christmas Tournament
Highland Home boys 57, Elba 43: J.J. Faulk had 17 points and Treagan Cooper 15 to lead the Flying Squadron win.
Collin Harrison led Elba with 14 points. Byron Burks and Chrystyile Caldwell both had nine points.
Regular season
Tuscaloosa Academy boys 63, Pike Liberal Arts 59: Javon Christian had 20 and Jay Taylor 12 for Pike Liberal Arts (8-2), which fell on the road in Tuscaloosa.
Sam Rowley and Bo Abston led the winning Knights with 22 and 20 points, respectively. Walter McKee added 14.
Tuscaloosa Academy girls 35, Pike Liberal Arts 34: Tuscaloosa Academy hit a putback with three seconds left to take the win.
Amity White led Pike Lib (4-4) with 11 points and five rebounds. Lakin Harrell followed with 10 points. Caroline Senn had a team high seven rebounds.