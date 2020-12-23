Prep Roundup: Eufaula teams win tournament titles

Eufaula boys and girls teams both defeated Carver of Montgomery Wednesday to win titles at Thelma’s Kitchen Lake City Classic in Eufaula.

The Eufaula boys earned a 94-80 victory over the Wolverines, while the Tiger girls captured a 61-50 win over Carver.

The Tiger boys hit 11 3-pointers in the first half in building a 56-30 halftime advantage on way to their win.

Josh Paige led the Tigers with 30 points. Rodarius Thomas followed with 17 and Caleb Paige with 16. Emmanual Stevenson and Tyon Mitchell added eight points each.

Carver was led by Jaylin Sellers with 27 points, Rayquan Taylor with 17 and Ali McMillian with 13.

Caleb Paige was named the tournament MVP. Thomas and Josh Paige were named to the all-tournament team along with Carver’s Sellers and Taylor.

The Eufaula girls were led in their win by Kaitlin Peterson with 20 points, seven assists and five steals and by Denahria Hicks’ double-double of 12 points and 18 rebounds. Mikasia Floyd and Iyauna Gordy both had 10 points with Floyd also claiming six rebounds. Zahria Hoskey added eight points and six steals.

Peterson was named the tournament MVP. Hicks and Gordy were named to the all-tournament team.