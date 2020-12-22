Prep Roundup: Eufaula wins shootout over BTW

Caleb Paige had 19 points, Toney Coleman 16 and Rodarius Thomas 13 to lead Eufaula in a 90-85 semifinal win over Booker T. Washington in the Thelma’s Kitchen Lake City Classic in Eufaula.

Tyon Mitchell added nine and Josh Paige had eight for the Tigers.

Eufaula advanced to Wednesday’s championship round against Carver of Montgomery.

Five players scored in double figures for the Eagles – Jalien Flullen with 24, Cameron Whitfield with 17, Andrew Johnson with 14, Anthony Tarver with 11 and Joseph Phillips with 10.

Dothan 52, Carroll 43: Jayden Folmar had 12 points and CJ Shackleford and JD Palm 10 each and Kolby Reese had eight to lead the Wolves’ win.

Raquille Reed led Carroll with 16 points.

Dale County 63, Wicksburg 52: Keshaun Martin had 21 points and seven steals and Steven Mitchell and Christian Ross had 12 points each to lead Dale County.

Dalton Taggart had 25 points and Sawyer Rivenbark 12 for Wicksburg.

Varsity Girls