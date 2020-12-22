Prep Roundup: Eufaula wins shootout over BTW

Caleb Paige had 19 points, Toney Coleman 16 and Rodarius Thomas 13 to lead Eufaula in a 90-85 semifinal win over Booker T. Washington in the Thelma’s Kitchen Lake City Classic in Eufaula.
Tyon Mitchell added nine and Josh Paige had eight for the Tigers.
Eufaula advanced to Wednesday’s championship round against Carver of Montgomery.
Five players scored in double figures for the Eagles – Jalien Flullen with 24, Cameron Whitfield with 17, Andrew Johnson with 14, Anthony Tarver with 11 and Joseph Phillips with 10.
Dothan 52, Carroll 43: Jayden Folmar had 12 points and CJ Shackleford and JD Palm 10 each and Kolby Reese had eight to lead the Wolves’ win.
Raquille Reed led Carroll with 16 points.
Dale County 63, Wicksburg 52: Keshaun Martin had 21 points and seven steals and Steven Mitchell and Christian Ross had 12 points each to lead Dale County.
Dalton Taggart had 25 points and Sawyer Rivenbark 12 for Wicksburg.
Varsity Girls
Eufaula 65, Charles Henderson 41: Kaitlin Peterson had 19 points, Denahria Hicks 16 points and 11 rebounds and Jada Woods had nine points to lead Eufaula to a 65-41 semifinal win over Charles Henderson in the Thelma’s Kitchen Lake City Classic at Eufaula on Tuesday night.
With the win, Eufaula advanced to Wednesday’s championship against Carver of Montgomery.
Dale County 31, Wicksburg 26: Chyann Beasley had 18 points and Keunah Helms had 13 to lead Dale County.
Abby Varner had 14 points and Kara Cox 11 for Wicksburg.
Junior Varsity
Dothan boys 53, Carroll 26: Navion Flowers had 15 points, Braxton Hornsby nine and Zy’Darius Faulk seven to lead Dothan.
Dale County boys 37, Wicksburg 23: Equali McClinton had 13 points and Michael Coleman 10 points with 11 rebounds to lead Dale County.
Jaylen Murry had 10 to lead Wicksburg.
Late Monday
Regular Season
Enterprise 68, Georgiana 45: Elijah Perry had 17 points, Mar’shawn Fitzpatrick 11 points and Jared Smith 10 points and four assists to lead Enterprise, which improved to 10-3.
Georgiana (3-5) was led by Amari Feagin with 12 points and 14 rebounds and Azenda Pennington with 10 points.
Wiregrass Kings 77, Sherwood Christian (Ga.) 41: The Kings improved to 13-1 as Nolan Perry had 14 points, James Strickland 12 and Kane Helder, Tanner White and Will Holland had eight points each.
Pike Liberal Arts 57, Abbeville Christian 53: Javon Christian had 26 points and Drew Nelson and Mario Davenport had 10 each to lead Pike Lib.
For Abbeville Christian, Jackson Blalock had 19 points, Dylan Crawford 11 and Dre Cobb 10.
Thelma’s Kitchen Lake City Classic
Eufaula 71, Dothan 44: Caleb Paige had 20 points, Rodarius Thomas 15 and Josh Paige 13 to lead Eufaula.
Jayden Folmar led Dothan with 14 points.
Varsity Girls
Wiregrass Kings 45, Sherwood Christian (Ga.) 28: Grace Treadaway and Cassidy Perry both had 14 points and Adelyn Spann eight to lead the Kings.
Abbeville Christian 42, Pike Liberal Arts 36: Caroline Armstrong had 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists, Anna Grace Blalock had 12 points and 15 rebounds and Amiyah Govan had 11 points and 13 rebounds to lead ACA.
Pike Liberal Arts was led by Lakin Harrell with 13 points and Amity White with 11.