Prep Roundup; G.W. Long softball rallies late to beat Elba

G.W. Long scored 12 runs in the sixth to rally past Elba for a 17-9 win on Tuesday in high school softball action.
The Tigers led 7-2 in the third inning and 9-4 in the fifth before Long’s rally.
Makayla Phillips and Makenna Long both earned three hits and drove in three runs and Emmaline Hughes had a triple and three runs batted in for G.W. Long.
Morgan Ferguson added two doubles and one RBI, Ally Whitehead had two hits, one a triple, and drove in two runs and Maleah Long had a double with two RBI. Allee Abercrombie and Emma Claire Long both had a single and one RBI.
Ferguson was the winning pitcher in relief, working the last 4 1/3 innings and striking out seven and allowing just one earned run and four hits. Phillips started and gave up four hits and seven unearned runs.
Carroll 18, Houston County 3: Jayden Rausch and Taylor Carroll had a double each and Jacey Chandler and Willow Lewis had a single each for Houston County in the loss.
Baseball
Marianna (Fla.) 8, Cottonwood 2: Carson Wells had a run-scoring double and Brody Morris a RBI single for Cottonwood in the loss on Tuesday.
Anthony Anderson and Dylan McCardle added a single each for the Bears.
Goshen 8, Pleasant Home 1: Peyton Stamey and Blake Saupe combined on a one-hitter and 13 strikeouts in the win.
Stamey, the winning pitcher, went 4 2/3 innings and allowed the one hit and run and struck out nine. Saupe went the last 2 1/3 and struck out four without allowing a hit or run.
Offensively, Bryce Williams was 3-for-4, Jeff Warrick 2-for-2 and Saupe and Stamey both went 2-for-4. All drove in a run.
Macon East 19, Abbeville Christian 2: Eli Seay had two hits, Jake Hamilton a double and both Brandon Early and Justin Murphy had a RBI each for Abbeville Christian in the loss.