Prep Roundup; G.W. Long softball rallies late to beat Elba

G.W. Long scored 12 runs in the sixth to rally past Elba for a 17-9 win on Tuesday in high school softball action.

The Tigers led 7-2 in the third inning and 9-4 in the fifth before Long’s rally.

Makayla Phillips and Makenna Long both earned three hits and drove in three runs and Emmaline Hughes had a triple and three runs batted in for G.W. Long.

Morgan Ferguson added two doubles and one RBI, Ally Whitehead had two hits, one a triple, and drove in two runs and Maleah Long had a double with two RBI. Allee Abercrombie and Emma Claire Long both had a single and one RBI.

Ferguson was the winning pitcher in relief, working the last 4 1/3 innings and striking out seven and allowing just one earned run and four hits. Phillips started and gave up four hits and seven unearned runs.

Carroll 18, Houston County 3: Jayden Rausch and Taylor Carroll had a double each and Jacey Chandler and Willow Lewis had a single each for Houston County in the loss.

Baseball

Marianna (Fla.) 8, Cottonwood 2: Carson Wells had a run-scoring double and Brody Morris a RBI single for Cottonwood in the loss on Tuesday.