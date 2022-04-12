PREP ROUNDUP: Houston Academy wins series opener against Providence Christian

Houston Academy scored four two-out runs in the fifth inning to break a 2-2 tie then held off a late Eagle rally attempt to take a 7-4 win Tuesday night in a Class 3A, Area 3 high school baseball game at the Providence Christian campus.

With the win, Class 3As’ sixth-ranked Raiders (18-6, 5-1) clinched a state playoff spot. Providence Christian (16-9, 5-2), ranked No. 9 in the state, needs a win in Thursday’s game against HA to make the playoffs and also force a second game between the two teams to decide the area champion. The teams play at 4:30 p.m. at Northcutt Field. If HA wins the first game, it clinches the area title and allows Wicksburg (6-2 in area) to earn the No. 2 spot for the playoffs.

The Raiders did their damage in the fifth after the two batters were retired. Sheldon Ott doubled to start it. Chapman Andrews then reached on error with Ott holding at second base. Hughes Dean then doubled home both runners to make it 4-2. One pitch later, though, it became 6-2 as Wade Shelley hit a two-run homer to left.

The Raiders added a run in the seventh to make it 7-2 during an error.

Providence, though, mounted a threat in the bottom of the seventh. Jake Smith hit a solo homer and the Eagles loaded the bases before Chance Smith had a RBI ground out to make it 7-4.

However, HA reliever Griffin McGee, who entered right before Smith’s grounder, got another ground out and a strikeout to end the threat.

McGee earned a save for Tucker Jackson, HA’s starter who went six innings and struck out 11, while allowing just five hits and two unearned runs.

Offensively for Houston Academy, Ott was 3-for-4 with a double and a solo homer and Shelley had two hits, adding a double to his two-run homer. Dean had his two-run double and Sawyer Jones had a RBI sacrifice fly.

For Providence, Matt Dave Snell had two hits and CJ Sullivan had a RBI single.

Enterprise 4, Prattville 3: Freshman Brady Richardson got two straight strikeouts with the bases loaded in the top of the seventh to preserve a 4-3 Class 7A, Area 3 win for Enterprise over Prattville.

Austin Acreman picked up the win, striking out eight over six innings and allowing just two hits. However, four walks and two hit batters led to three runs.

Enterprise had only five hits on offense. Will Powell and Payton Easterling both had a run-scoring single. Drew Shiver drove in a run on a ground out and the fourth run scored on an error.

Dothan 15, Jeff Davis 0: Dothan scored 11 runs in the first inning to take control of the Class 7A, Area 3 game.

Hunter Williams and Stokes Hallford combine on a three-inning, one-hitter with three strikeouts. Williams went two innings, allowing the hit, while striking out two. Hallford pitched the final inning, striking out one.

Max Conley had two doubles and drove in four runs, while Blake Wynn and Haze McCorkel both had two hits with a RBI. Wynn had a triple among his hits. Ethan Johnston added a double and RBI.

Geneva 12, Ashford 5: Geneva scored five runs in the sixth to pull away to a 12-5 win over Ashford in Class 4A, Area 2 action.

With the win, Geneva (9- moved into a tie for first play in the area with Dale County and Straughn. All have 3-2 area records. If Geneva beats Ashford on Wednesday, it will clinch a state playoff berth.

Ryan Wilson and Trent Spann both had two hits in Tuesday’s win with Wilson driving in a run. Preston Garner drove in two runs, while Michael Moore had a double and RBI and Avery Perry had a single and RBI. Dylan Key also had a RBI.

Key was the winning pitcher, working five innings of relief. He had eight strikeouts and allowed five hits and three earned runs.

For Ashford, Levin Blocker had two hits and three runs batted in and Jace Dunnam had a single with two RBI.

Dale County 5, Straughn 0: Aiden Cain pitched a four-hit shutout with one strikeout and only one walk as the Warriors stayed alive in the Class 4A, Area 2 race.

The Warriors (12-9 overall, 3-2 in area) must beat Straughn on Thursday to make the playoffs.

Offensively, Jessie Pelham had two hits, one a double, and both Christian Ross and Will Hartzog had two singles each. Grant Horne had a RBI single and Kade Smith a RBI off a squeeze bunt.

Wicksburg 14, Geneva County 2: Eli Williams was 2-for-3 with four runs batted in and Jackson Glover had a two-run inside the park homer to spark Wicksburg.

Trey Summers and Dalton Taggart were both 2-for-2 with Summers driving in two runs and Taggart one run.

Carter Meyers was the winning pitcher, going four innings with two strikeouts and allowing just three hits. Caleb Turvin pitched the final inning and had one strikeout.

For Geneva County, Grayson Bell had a RBI single and Holden Hunter a RBI sacrifice fly.

G.W. Long 17, Zion Chapel 0: Brant Brady pitched a five-inning, three-hit shutout with eight strikeouts as the top-ranked Rebels won the Class 2A, Area 3 game.

Trevor Morris had a double and triple with three RBI, Tanner Johnston hit a three-run homer and Hayes Horne had a double with two RBI for Long (21-7). Jackson Dasinger had two hits, one a double, and a RBI. Cullis Kelly also drove in a run.

Wes Braisted had two singles and Dayne Bannin had the other hit for Zion Chapel (11-9-1).

Kinston 18, Florala 6: Cale Sumblin, Tripp Hawthorne, Jeb Crosby, Cade Jones, Colby Tew and Reece Hall all drove in two runs to lead Kinston in a Class 1A, Area 2 game.

Sumblin was the winning pitcher, working 4 2/3 shutout innings of relief with four strikeouts.

Abbeville Christian 16, Edgewood 1: Boone Sumlar had two hits, one a double, and drove in six runs and Connor Hutto had three hits with two RBI to lead ACA over Edgewood.

Reid Quincy had three hits with a RBI, Connor Jones had a double and a triple with two runs batted in and Brandon Early, Cole Goodson and Dillon Mims all had two hits with one RBI. Hunter Odom added a hit and RBI.

Justin Murphy struck out seven over five innings, scattering seven hits and one run. Hutto worked two innings, striking out six.