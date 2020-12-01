Prep Roundup: Peterson, Eufaula girls rout Dothan, 112-44

Indiana signee Kaitlin Peterson scored 43 points, highlighted by nine 3-pointers, and two Tigers earned double-doubles to lift Eufaula to a 112-44 rout of the Dothan Wolves Tuesday in Eufaula.

Peterson added seven assists and six steals to her line sheet.

Denharia Hicks and Zahria Hoskey both earned double-double performances with Hicks delivering 18 points and 15 rebounds and Hoskey 15 points and 10 assists.

Jada Woods added 10 points and Jalyiah Pierce came off the bench with nine points and six rebounds.

Dothan was led by Alabama State signee Alexis Hudgens with 14 points and Amiya Rollins had 13 points.

Enterprise 67, Carroll 14: Jada Gosha had 17 points, Nene Wilson 13 and Harmony Baker 10 to lead Enterprise.

Ameyah Gray had seven points to lead Carroll.

Providence Christian 43, Houston County 29: Annabeth Townsend had 15 points and Lucy Griffin 14 to lead Providence Christian (1-1) to the win.

Diamond Ealy-Carter had 19 to lead Houston County.