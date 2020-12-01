Prep Roundup: Peterson, Eufaula girls rout Dothan, 112-44

Indiana signee Kaitlin Peterson scored 43 points, highlighted by nine 3-pointers, and two Tigers earned double-doubles to lift Eufaula to a 112-44 rout of the Dothan Wolves Tuesday in Eufaula.
Peterson added seven assists and six steals to her line sheet.
Denharia Hicks and Zahria Hoskey both earned double-double performances with Hicks delivering 18 points and 15 rebounds and Hoskey 15 points and 10 assists.
Jada Woods added 10 points and Jalyiah Pierce came off the bench with nine points and six rebounds.
Dothan was led by Alabama State signee Alexis Hudgens with 14 points and Amiya Rollins had 13 points.
Enterprise 67, Carroll 14: Jada Gosha had 17 points, Nene Wilson 13 and Harmony Baker 10 to lead Enterprise.
Ameyah Gray had seven points to lead Carroll.
Providence Christian 43, Houston County 29: Annabeth Townsend had 15 points and Lucy Griffin 14 to lead Providence Christian (1-1) to the win.
Diamond Ealy-Carter had 19 to lead Houston County.
Wicksburg 53, Dale County 29: Tori Hobbs had 17 points, Abby Varner 16 and Kara Cox nine points to lead Wicksburg over Dale County.
Chyann Beasley had 20 points to lead the Warriors.
Boys
Enterprise 57, Carroll 34: Jordan Hines had 13 points and Elijah Terry and Keion Dunlap 10 each as the Wildcats stayed undefeated, improving to 6-0.
Geneva County 68, G.W. Long 45: Emmanuel Henderson had 22 points, five assists and five rebounds, J’Quan Broxson 18 points and 13 rebounds and Colby Fuller six points and eight blocked shots to lead Geneva County (6-2).
Kobie Stringer had 20 points and Avery Roberts 12 for G.W. Long (3-3).
Wicksburg 56, Dale County 55: Devontae White had 18 points and Clay Morrison 16 for Wicksburg, which survived a missed 3-pointer at the buzzer by Dale County to take the win.
Keshun Martin led the Warriors with 20 points.
Houston Academy 84, Samson 17: Kamryn Mitchell and Sean Thomas Jones had 14 points each with Jones earning his first career dunk and Corey Campbell added 12 and Kaden Mitchell 11 for Houston Academy.
Braxton Brooks had six points to lead Samson.
Junior Varsity
Geneva County boys 31, G.W. Long 17: David Payne had 16 points and Jose Martinez six to lead Geneva County.
William Bush had six points for G.W. Long.
Dale County boys 34, Wicksburg 18: Tyler Williams led Wicksburg with six points.
Monday night
Varsity Boys
Ariton 86, Rehobeth 83 (3 OTs): Hayes Floyd earned a triple-double with 17 points, 16 assists and 14 rebounds, pacing Ariton in triple-overtime 86-83 win at Rehobeth Monday night.
Five players scored in double figures for Ariton, accounting for all but one point. In addition to Floyd, Landon Tyler had a double-double of 24 points and 13 rebounds, Ian Senn had 18 points, Nate Oliver 14 and Isaiah Johnson 12.
For Rehobeth, Parker Turner had 24 points, Jaquavious Welch 22 and Kase Keasler 12.
Wicksburg 73, Northside Methodist 25: Devontae White scored 25, Dalton Taggart 12 and Clay Morrison 11 to lead Wicksburg, which had all nine players score.
Pike Liberal Arts 84, Wiregrass Kings 80: Last year’s AISA Class AAA state runner-ups defeated last year’ Alabama Christian Schools Conference state champion at Dothan’s Ridgecrest Christian Church gym.
The winning Patriots were led by Austin Cross with 24 points and Javon Christian with 21. Drew Nelson followed with 13 and Elijah Caldwell had nine.
Nolan Perry led the Kings with 23 points. James Strickland had 19 points and a team-high eight rebounds, while Tanner White had 11 points and Kane Helder 10 points.
Varsity Girls
Pike Liberal Arts 43, Wiregrass Kings 29: Tiffany Johnson had 12 points and Lakin Harrell nine to lead the Patriots (2-0).
Tayler Clouse and Grace Treadaway had 13 points each for the Kings. Lydia Owens earned 15 rebounds and added three assists and three steals.
JV
Ariton boys 42, Rehobeth 30: Lawson Leger had 25 points to lead Ariton.
Cayden Turvin had 11 to lead Rehobeth.
Wicksburg boys 44, Northside Methodist 34: Jase Dukes had 15 points and Tyler Williams 12 to lead Wicksburg’s win.
Wiregrass Kings boys 65, Pike Liberal Arts 43: Will Holland had 17 points, Aden Spann 14 and Christian Miller 10 to lead the Kings win. Spann also had a team nine rebounds, while Jake Thompson had five steals and Luke Strickland four steals.
Wiregrass Kings girls 30, Pike Liberal Arts 22: Grace Treadaway had 24 points to the Kings and Addie Spann and Anna Ryan Sharp both had five rebounds with Sharp also earning four steals.
High School Bowling
Dothan boys finish second at quad meet: The Dothan boys bowling team defeated Sidney Lanier and Prattville, but lost to Stanhope during a quad meet at Bama Lanes in Montgomery Tuesday night.
Dothan finished the meet with a 1,164 scores, edging out Prattville (1,128) and well ahead of Sidney Lanier (748). Stanhope, though, shot a 1,263 to earn the top score at the meet.
In girls action, Dothan fell to Stanhope Elmore 1,288 to 998.
Leading the Dothan boys team was Landon Conrad with a 174 traditional score. Chase Allsup followed with a 151. Gavin Hendershott had a 133 and Alex Thagard had a 132.
The Dothan girls were led by Jalia Fleming with a 166 and Natalie Turner with a 141. Rayleigh Thagard had a 127.
