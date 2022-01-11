PREP ROUNDUP: Wicksburg boys down Houston Academy

G.W. Long improved to 12-3 overall and 1-0 in area play.

A’Lyric Whitefield had 11 points to lead Elba (7-8, 1-1).

Central-Phenix City 65, Dothan 38: Jabria Lindsey and Jayla McKissic had 20 points each to lead Central of Phenix in a non-area game over Dothan.

Jayla Franklin had 16 points and Amiyah Rollins 15 for Dothan (10-8).

Dothan-Prattville postponed: Dothan’s scheduled girls and boys games Friday against Prattville have been postponed because of Prattville school system went virtual. Officials of the two Class 7A, Area 3 programs are trying to reschedule the games.

Headland 49, Rehobeth 41: Alexus Neal had 18 points and 17 rebounds, Jayden Blackmon 14 points, 13 rebounds and six blocked shots in the Class 5A, Area 3 win for Headland. Makaylah Bradley added eight points and Kacy Mayhew six points and six rebounds.

Maurissia Walker led Rehobeth with 12 points. Myrical White and Mckenna Linder both had seven points, but White had 17 rebounds and Linder 10.

Headland improved to 9-5 overall and 2-0 in area and Rehobeth dropped to 5-7 and 0-2.