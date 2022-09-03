Prep Scoreboard

Abbeville Chr. 29, Hooper 0
Addison 72, Cherokee 0
Alabama Chr. 64, Lynn 26
Aliceville 41, Tuscaloosa Aca. 20
American Chr. 42, Holt 14
Andalusia 43, Dale Co. 0
Anniston 55, Munford 7
Arab 40, Douglas 6
Ardmore 37, Brewer 20
Ariton 43, Geneva Co. 14
Auburn 42, Dothan 14
Austin 24, Sparkman 21 (OT)
Autauga Aca. 28, Bessemer Aca. 0
Autaugavillle 28, Notasulga 8
B.B. Comer 48, Woodland 3
Baker 41, Davidson 16
Bayside Aca. 17, St. Michael 14
Beauregard 31, Valley 14
Benjamin Russell 23, Calera 6
Bibb Co. 35, West Blocton 0
Billingsley 42, Calhoun 6
Blount 42, Robertsdale 24
Bob Jones 26, James Clemens 19
Brantley 42, McKenzie 6
Briarwood 36, Chilton Co. 29
Carroll-Ozark 21, Rehobeth 7
Catholic-Montgomery 56, BTW-Tuskegee 14
Cedar Bluff 48, Woodville 20
Central-Clay Co. 21, Tallassee 6
Central-Florence 45, Wilson 14
Central-Phenix City 27, Enterprise 7
Central-Tuscaloosa 33, Paul Bryant 24
Chambers Aca. 49, Edgewood 14
Charles Henderson 34, Greenville 18
Cherokee Co. 50, Good Hope 7
Chipley (Fla.) 46, Pike Liberal Arts 9
Choctaw Co. 44, Fruitdale 8
Clarke Co. 46, Washington Co. 0
Clarke Prep 49, Escambia Aca. 20
Clay-Chalkville 58, Pell City 0
Cleburne Co. 63, Talladega 23
Cleveland 44, Appalachian 16
Collinsville 34, Section 14
Coosa Chr. 42, Gaylesville 6
Corner 52, Hamilton 14
Cottonwood 40, Abbeville 20
Crenshaw Chr. 43, Lakeside 12
Dadeville 39, Weaver 0
Danville 35, Susan Moore 28 (OT)
Daphne 25, Alma Bryant 0
Decatur 26, Athens 14
Demopolis 22, Selma 0
Deshler 50, West Limestone 17
Dora 47, Curry 8
Elba 36, Houston Co. 6
Escambia Co. 55, Satsuma 15
Etowah 42, Ashville 0
Eufaula 35, Headland 20
Excel 25, Cottage Hill 21
Fairhope 43, Choctawhatchee Senior (Fla.) 39
Fairview 42, East Limestone 14
Falkville 32, Sheffield 7
Fayette Co. 45, Tarrant 0
Florence 49, Albertville 7
Foley 43, Mary Montgomery 42 (OT)
Fort Payne 49, Jemison-Huntsville 8
Fyffe 49, North Sand Mountain 0
G.W. Long 42, Samson 7
Gadsden City 31, Buckhorn 7
Gardendale 63, Mortimer Jordan 21
Georgiana 20, Florala 14
Geraldine 41, Plainview 21
Glenwood 40, Fort Dale Aca. 21
Gordo 49, Winfield 42
Gulf Shores 22, Faith-Mobile 12
Guntersville 64, Crossville 0
Haleyville 45, Cordova 41
Handley 54, Jacksonville 41
Hartselle 34, Cullman 3
Hayden 27, Carver-Birmingham 0
Hewitt-Trussville 48, Oak Mountain 14
Highland Home 42, Goshen 14
Hillcrest-Evergreen 27, Flomaton 26 (OT)
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 30, Northridge 23
Hokes Bluff 21, Glencoe 14
Holtville 34, Shelby Co. 13
Homewood 24, Helena 15
Hoover 24, Spain Park 10
Hubbertville 42, Holy Spirit 21
Hueytown 67, Brookwood 13
Huntsville 27, Grissom 7
Isabella 59, Thorsby 30
J.U. Blacksher 46, Francis Marion 0
Jackson Aca. 51, Sparta 6
Jackson-Olin 25, Parker 7
Jemison 14, Marbury 9
John Carroll 26, Fairfield 21
Lamar Co. 34, Greene Co. 28
Lanett 39, Horseshoe Bend 6
Lauderdale Co. 49, Clements 6
Leeds 41, Springville 14
Lee-Scott 45, Monroe Aca. 0
Leroy 47, McIntosh 19
Lexington 40, Red Bay 14
Linden 32, Keith 22
Loachapoka 14, Verbena 0
Locust Fork 73, Holly Pond 37
Lowndes Aca. 40, Coosa Valley 0
Luverne 75, Barbour Co. 0
Macon-East 30, Wilcox Aca. 13
Madison Aca. 49, J.B. Pennington 7
Maplesville 24, Central-Hayneville 8
Mars Hill Bible 56, Colbert Heights 6
McAdory 35, Bessemer City 6
Meek 38, Waterloo 12
Mobile Chr. 34, W.S. Neal 0
Montevallo 33, Hale Co. 18
Montgomery Aca. 34, Bullock Co. 0
Moody 42, Alexandria 27
Morgan Aca. 20, Valiant Cross 0
Muscle Shoals 68, Columbia 0
New Hope 28, DAR 20
Northside 28, Oak Grove 7
Oakman 35, Midfield 12
Oneonta 41, Hanceville 18
Opelika 31, Lee-Montgomery 7
Opp 40, Northside Methodist 10
Orange Beach 31, Jackson 14
Oxford 45, Shades Valley 13
Patrician 35, Banks Aca. 7
Phillips-Bear Creek 41, Shoals Chr. 6
Pickens Aca. 34, Southern Aca. 28
Pickens Co. 38, Sumiton Chr. 7
Piedmont 40, Sylvania 7
Pike Co. 34, Ashford 0
Pike Road 35, Wetumpka 33
Pisgah 41, Sand Rock 14
Pleasant Grove 55, Wenonah 7
Priceville 35, Madison Co. 0
Providence Chr. 27, New Brockton 6
Ragland 46, Donoho 14
Ramsay 54, Jasper 6
Ranburne 47, Fayetteville 12
Randolph 55, St. John Paul II 0
Randolph Co. 36, Childersburg 7
Red Level 26, Pleasant Home 6
Reeltown 41, LaFayette 0
Rogers 42, East Lawrence 7
Russellville 49, Lawrence Co. 0
Saks 48, Beulah 6
Saraland 42, St. Paul's 14
Scottsboro 36, Boaz 12
Sipsey Valley 17, Dallas Co. 0
Slocomb 18, Geneva 13
Smiths Station 30, Prattville 21
South Lamar 33, Berry 8
Southeastern-Blount 47, Gaston 14
Southside-Gadsden 45, Lincoln 7
Spanish Fort 42, Baldwin Co. 7
St. James 34, Prattville Chr. 0
Stanhope Elmore 35, Russell Co. 20
Straughn 45, Daleville 12
Sulligent 24, Cold Springs 12
Sweet Water 44, University Charter 0
T.R. Miller 70, Wilcox Central 0
Tanner 63, Tharptown 0
Thomasville 42, Monroe Co. 12
Thompson 34, Vestavia Hills 14
Trinity 51, Southside-Selma 30
Tuscaloosa Co. 42, Chelsea 41
UMS-Wright 39, LeFlore 0
Valley Head 57, Decatur Heritage 35
Victory Chr. 51, Talladega Co. Central 6
Vigor 33, Citronelle 6
Vincent 65, Central-Coosa 0
Wadley 9, Spring Garden 0
West End-Walnut Grove 41, Pleasant Valley 20
West Morgan 53, Brooks 7
West Point 44, Vinemont 12
Westbrook Chr. 35, Ohatchee 13
Westminster-Huntsville 55, North Jackson 39
Whitesburg Chr. 25, Ider 18
Wicksburg 42, Zion Chapel 12
Williamson 20, Elberta 0
Winston Co. 38, Carbon Hill 14