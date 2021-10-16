 Skip to main content
Prep scores
Addison 22, Hamilton 21

Alexandria 47, Moody 7

American Chr. 62, Dallas Co. 28

Anniston 28, Handley 27

Ashville 42, Hanceville 0

Auburn 52, Smiths Station 21

Austin 42, Albertville 0

Autauga Aca. 49, Southern Aca. 0

B.B. Comer 43, Vincent 8

Baldwin Co. 46, Gulf Shores 7

Banks Aca. 54, Lakeside 15

Bayside Aca. 42, Chickasaw 6

Beauregard 41, Elmore Co. 14

Benjamin Russell 28, Chilton Co. 14

Bessemer Aca. 42, Fort Dale Aca. 14

Beulah 42, Goshen 6

Bibb Co. 41, Sumter Central 6

Billingsley 63, Barbour Co. 0

Bob Jones 56, Grissom 0

Brantley 46, Red Level 6

Brilliant 14, Berry 7

Brookwood 28, Bessemer City 22 (OT)

BTW-Tuskegee 34, Dale Co. 21

Calera 34, Wetumpka 29

Carbon Hill 53, Tarrant 8

Carroll-Ozark 52, Charles Henderson 22

Catholic-Montgomery 52, Trinity 7

Cedar Bluff 30, Appalachian 7

Center Point 52, St. Clair Co. 16

Central-Hayneville beat J.F. Shields, forfeit

Central-Phenix City 48, Dothan 12

Central-Tuscaloosa 40, Jemison 10

Chambers Aca. 35, Macon-East 19

Chelsea 17, Shades Valley 6

Cherokee Co. 31, Cleburne Co. 17

Childersburg 50, Pike Co. 13

Clarke Co. 20, Leroy 14

Clarke Prep 41, Monroe Aca. 20

Clay-Chalkville 42, Pinson Valley 23

Clements 28, Danville 16

Cleveland 49, Westbrook Chr. 28

Collinsville 31, Asbury 6

Cottonwood 54, Zion Chapel 28

Crenshaw Chr. 49, Abbeville Chr. 0

Cullman 10, Athens 3

Daphne 34, Murphy 15

Davidson 48, Alma Bryant 14

Decatur 69, Columbia 6

Decatur Heritage 47, Cherokee 0

Demopolis 54, Marbury 7

Douglas 34, West Point 14

Edgewood 44, Springwood 14

Elba 41, Ariton 25

Enterprise 60, Jeff Davis 40

Escambia Aca. 43, Lighthouse Private (Fla.) 15

Escambia Co. 36, W.S. Neal 24

Eufaula 41, Russell Co. 7

Excel 50, Cottage Hill 31

Fairfield 28, Ramsay 24

Fairhope 27, Baker 17

Fairview 55, Brewer 14

Faith-Mobile 55, Satsuma 7

Florence 56, Huntsville 14

Foley 48, Mary Montgomery 27

Fort Payne 58, Pell City 14

G.W. Long 49, Geneva Co. 20

Gardendale 28, Jackson-Olin 20

Gaylesville 52, Woodville 28

Geneva 41, Bullock Co. 14

Geraldine 20, Fyffe 19

Good Hope 15, Dora 14

Greene Co. 57, Washington Co. 6

Greenville 28, Andalusia 20

Guntersville 45, Boaz 17

Hackleburg 44, Vina 20

Hale Co. 35, Greensboro 16

Haleyville 55, Curry 8

Hartselle 56, Hazel Green 7

Hatton 40, Tharptown 7

Helena 22, Stanhope Elmore 15

Hewitt-Trussville 35, Gadsden City 28

Highland Home 49, Francis Marion 6

Hillcrest-Evergreen 21, Flomaton 9

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 48, Paul Bryant 26

Hoover 49, Tuscaloosa Co. 7

Houston Co. 35, Abbeville 14

Hubbertville 26, Marion Co. 14

Hueytown 62, McAdory 25

Huffman 56, Woodlawn 26

Ider 14, Falkville 0

Isabella 62, Central-Coosa 0

Jackson 54, Mobile Chr. 26

Jackson Aca. 71, Meadowview 14

James Clemens 21, Sparkman 15

Jasper 54, Mortimer Jordan 38

Kinston 33, Pleasant Home 18

LaFayette 48, Fayetteville 22

Lamar Co. 21, Sulligent 7

Lanett 71, Randolph Co. 8

Leeds 42, Corner 13

Lee-Huntsville 35, Ardmore 20

Lee-Scott 42, Hooper 0

Lexington 20, Colbert Co. 0

Lincoln 42, Hayden 7

Linden 58, A.L. Johnson 0

Lipscomb Aca. (Tenn.) 70, Etowah 10

Loachapoka 26, Autaugaville 14

Locust Fork 53, Gaston 19

Lowndes Aca. 47, Coosa Valley 0

Luverne 48, Thorsby 6

Madison Aca. 37, New Hope 7

Madison Co. 61, DAR 0

Maplesville 61, Verbena 20

Marengo 46, Choctaw Co. 12

McGill-Toolen 55, Blount 12

McIntosh 26, Southern Choctaw 14

Midfield 24, Aliceville 14

Montevallo 54, Holt 6

Montgomery Aca. 34, Thomasville 16

Munford 24, White Plains 14

Muscle Shoals 35, Buckhorn 7

North Jackson 27, St. John Paul II 9

North Sand Mountain 39, Whitesburg Chr. 6

Northside 45, Oak Grove 18

Notasulga 40, Calhoun 0

Oakman 28, Vinemont 6

Ohatchee 54, Pleasant Valley 14

Oneonta 41, Fultondale 14

Opelika 35, Valley 0

Orange Beach 49, J.U. Blacksher 22

Oxford 26, Springville 17

Patrician 48, Wilcox Aca. 12

Phil Campbell 36, East Lawrence 35 (OT)

Phillips-Bear Creek 59, Shoals Chr. 0

Pickens Co. 22, Meek 6

Piedmont 38, Hokes Bluff 14

Pike Liberal Arts 47, Valiant Cross 7

Pisgah 20, Section 0

Pleasant Grove 42, John Carroll 12

Prattville Chr. 42, Monroe Co. 37

Providence Chr. 34, New Brockton 20

Ragland 58, Talladega Co. Central 0

Ranburne 30, Horseshoe Bend 28

Randolph 44, Westminster-Huntsville 20

Reeltown 36, Dadeville 14

Rehobeth 33, Headland 22

Rogers 14, West Limestone 13

Russellville 42, East Limestone 0

Saks 54, Glencoe 7

Samson 34, Georgiana 6

Saraland 49, Robertsdale 6

Sardis 44, Crossville 22

Scottsboro 27, Southside-Gadsden 26

Selma 42, Sipsey Valley 0

Sidney Lanier 12, Carver-Montgomery 6

Slocomb 40, Opp 7

South Choctaw Aca. 26, Pickens Aca. 16

South Lamar 32, Lynn 26

Southeastern-Blount 35, West End-Walnut Grove 20

Spanish Fort 60, Citronelle 10

Sparta 69, Snook 0

Spring Garden 29, Sand Rock 28

St. James 35, Ashford 8

St. Luke's 35, Fruitdale 8

St. Paul’s 35, Elberta 6

Straughn 19, Alabama Chr. 17

Sumiton Chr. 33, Coosa Chr. 7

Susan Moore 26, Holly Pond 18

Sweet Water 40, Millry 6

Sylacauga 49, Talladega 14

Sylvania 49, Plainview 31

Tallassee 21, Holtville 14

Thompson 48, Oak Mountain 0

Tuscaloosa Aca. 17, Morgan Aca. 7

UMS-Wright 38, B.C. Rain 0

Vestavia Hills 37, Spain Park 6

Wadley 42, Donoho 0

Walter Wellborn 66, Weaver 19

West Blocton 55, Wilcox Central 0

Wicksburg 23, Houston Aca. 14

Williamson at Vigor, suspended

Winfield 48, J.B. Pennington 0

Winston Co. 37, Cold Springs 7

Woodland 14, Victory Chr. 6

