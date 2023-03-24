Bea Anderson scored four goals and Vivian Chamberlin had two goals to lead the G. W. Long girls to an 8-0 win over Dale County in high school soccer action Thursday night.

Carley Pritchett and Lexie Foster added a goal each.

Jordan Jacobs, Chamberlin, Anderson and Prichett all had one assist.

Kenzie Kraemer and Anderson combined on five saves in goal for G.W. Long.

New Brockton 3, Geneva 2: Allisson Valladares and Belinda Bernebe scored in the second half to give New Brockton a 3-2 win.

Kori Post scored two first-half goals to put Geneva up 2-1. Rubi Soto scored for New Brockton.

Madison Hankins had six saves in goal for New Brockton.

Kaylee Deese had 17 saves for Geneva.

Boys

Dale County 3, G.W. Long 1: Risdon McCraney had the lone G.W. Long off an assist from Cole Andrews.

Brayden Jordan had 14 saves for G.W. Long.

New Brockton 2, Geneva 2 (tie): New Brockton’s David McHugh scored off an assist from Cayden Avalos with 2:57 left to help New Brockton tie Geneva 2-2.

Chevy Skinner and Seth Barnes scored for Geneva.

Davis McHugh had the other Gamecock score.

Bradley Adkinson had 14 saves for New Brockton.

Colby Jones had six saves for Geneva.