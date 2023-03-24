Bea Anderson scored four goals and Vivian Chamberlin had two goals to lead the G. W. Long girls to an 8-0 win over Dale County in high school soccer action Thursday night.
Carley Pritchett and Lexie Foster added a goal each.
Jordan Jacobs, Chamberlin, Anderson and Prichett all had one assist.
Kenzie Kraemer and Anderson combined on five saves in goal for G.W. Long.
New Brockton 3, Geneva 2: Allisson Valladares and Belinda Bernebe scored in the second half to give New Brockton a 3-2 win.
Kori Post scored two first-half goals to put Geneva up 2-1. Rubi Soto scored for New Brockton.
Madison Hankins had six saves in goal for New Brockton.
Kaylee Deese had 17 saves for Geneva.
Boys
Dale County 3, G.W. Long 1: Risdon McCraney had the lone G.W. Long off an assist from Cole Andrews.
Brayden Jordan had 14 saves for G.W. Long.
New Brockton 2, Geneva 2 (tie): New Brockton’s David McHugh scored off an assist from Cayden Avalos with 2:57 left to help New Brockton tie Geneva 2-2.
Chevy Skinner and Seth Barnes scored for Geneva.
Davis McHugh had the other Gamecock score.
Bradley Adkinson had 14 saves for New Brockton.
Colby Jones had six saves for Geneva.