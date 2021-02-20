 Skip to main content
Prep Soccer: Bienvenue, Stickler power Providence girls soccer win over Northside Methodist
  • Updated
Morgan Bienvenue and Morgan Stickler both scored three goals to power Providence Christian over Northside Methodist 7-3 on Saturday.

Catie Caputo had the other PCS score.

Nicole Williams, Sydney Freeman and Kara Whitehead had a goal each for the Knights.

Providence Christian boys 3, Northside Methodist 0: Sam Prim scored two goals and Luke Fripp added a goal to lead the Eagle shutout over the Knights on Saturday.

 

Late Friday

G.W. Long boys 5, Pike County 0: In its first-ever home contest in the sport’s history, G.W. Long earned a 5-0 win over Pike County Friday night.

Logan McDaniel scored two goals and Ben Campbell, Risdon McCraney and Tanner Patton had one goal each. Campbell, McCraney, Patton and both Austin and Logan McDaniel had an assist each.

G.W. Long’s first historic game was Thursday, Feb. 12, a 6-2 loss at Dale County. Patton and Summer Wright had the two Rebel scores.

Helena boys 4, Dothan 1: Alan Flores scored the goal for Dothan in the Friday night loss.

