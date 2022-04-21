 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PREP SOCCER: Bolton, Fripp pace Providence soccer win

  • Updated
  • 0
New soccer logo

Davis Bolton had four goals and Luke Fripp had two goals and three assists to lead the Eagles, who finished the season 13-6.

Walker Morton scored two goals and Layton Hagler had one goal and three assists. Aiden Benefield added a penalty kick goal. Phin Milton and Chris Dooling had one assist each.

Dooling had seven saves in goal.

Fripp finished the season with 41 goals and 31 assists.

Enterprise 2, Trinity 1: Minjae Kim scored off an assists from Drew Suter with less than two minutes to go to help Enterprise beat Trinity.

Stephane Pejon had the EHS goal.

Jonah Sidanycz had 10 saves for Enterprise (11-8-1).

                                                          

Girls

Northside Methodist 10, New Brockton 0: Emily Odom scored four goals and Allie Scott scored two to lead the NMA girls’ win.

People are also reading…

Presley Kinney, Dana Cool, Cora Faison and Keyanna Stoval scored one goal each.

Kinney had two assists and Emily Odom, Anna Bull, Shannon Alvord and Sydney Freeman all had one assist.

Three Knights shared duties in goal for the shutout --- Faison, Breanna Key and Addie Forrester.

Montgomery Academy 6, Enterprise 0: The Wildcats fell on the road at Montgomery Academy, falling to the Eagles 6-0.

 

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kremlin says exclusion of Russian athletes from Wimbledon is 'unacceptable'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert