PREP SOCCER: Bolton, Fripp pace Providence soccer win

Davis Bolton had four goals and Luke Fripp had two goals and three assists to lead the Eagles, who finished the season 13-6.

Walker Morton scored two goals and Layton Hagler had one goal and three assists. Aiden Benefield added a penalty kick goal. Phin Milton and Chris Dooling had one assist each.

Dooling had seven saves in goal.

Fripp finished the season with 41 goals and 31 assists.

Enterprise 2, Trinity 1: Minjae Kim scored off an assists from Drew Suter with less than two minutes to go to help Enterprise beat Trinity.

Stephane Pejon had the EHS goal.

Jonah Sidanycz had 10 saves for Enterprise (11-8-1).

Girls

Northside Methodist 10, New Brockton 0: Emily Odom scored four goals and Allie Scott scored two to lead the NMA girls’ win.

Presley Kinney, Dana Cool, Cora Faison and Keyanna Stoval scored one goal each.

Kinney had two assists and Emily Odom, Anna Bull, Shannon Alvord and Sydney Freeman all had one assist.

Three Knights shared duties in goal for the shutout --- Faison, Breanna Key and Addie Forrester.

Montgomery Academy 6, Enterprise 0: The Wildcats fell on the road at Montgomery Academy, falling to the Eagles 6-0.