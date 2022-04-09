 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PREP SOCCER: Carroll boys, girls both win

  • Updated
  • 0
New soccer logo

Sammy Spivey and Brayden Gilbert each scored two goals to lead Carroll to a 9-1 win over Greenville to remain unbeaten in region play (8-1-2; 6-0).

Collin Williams, Gavin Recor, Gavin Mobley, Colby Darley and Isaiah Riggins each added a goal.

Carroll girls 10, G.W. Long 1: Shelby Weeks, Emma Edler and Emmy Ganey each scored twice to lead the Lady Eagles to the win, improving to 8-4-1 on the season.

Abby Doremus, Sahara Moreno and Savannah Pedroza each scored a goal while Edie Chancey converted a penalty kick for a Carroll goal.

Laynie Recor had two assists while Pedroza, Moreno, Ganey, Doremus and Tenley White each had one assist.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods tees off at 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert