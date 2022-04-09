PREP SOCCER: Carroll boys, girls both win

Sammy Spivey and Brayden Gilbert each scored two goals to lead Carroll to a 9-1 win over Greenville to remain unbeaten in region play (8-1-2; 6-0).

Collin Williams, Gavin Recor, Gavin Mobley, Colby Darley and Isaiah Riggins each added a goal.

Carroll girls 10, G.W. Long 1: Shelby Weeks, Emma Edler and Emmy Ganey each scored twice to lead the Lady Eagles to the win, improving to 8-4-1 on the season.

Abby Doremus, Sahara Moreno and Savannah Pedroza each scored a goal while Edie Chancey converted a penalty kick for a Carroll goal.

Laynie Recor had two assists while Pedroza, Moreno, Ganey, Doremus and Tenley White each had one assist.