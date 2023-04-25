Sammy Spivey converted a penalty kick midway in the second half for the match’s only goal in a 1-0 victory for the Carroll boys over Eufaula in a Class 5A, Area 2 high school soccer match Tuesday night in Ozark.

The victory clinched the 5A, Area 2 title for Carroll (7-1 in region), which will host Faith Academy in the first round of the state playoffs next week. Eufaula finished as the No. 2 seed and will travel to Gulf Shores.

Joseph White had 10 saves in goal while earning the shutout for Carroll.

Carroll girls 10, Eufaula 0: The Lady Eagles clinched the Class 5A, Area 2 title with the win.

Savannah Pedroza scored two goals, while Emma Edler scored once and delivered four assists to lead Carroll (10-8-1). Emmy Ganey, Ashley Cairns, Tamellia Caine and Madelyne Little, the four Carroll seniors, each scored a goal on senior night. Leilani Faulk, Laynie Recor and Jordan Culp added a goal each.

Ganey had two assists while Faulk, Cairns and Audrey McDonald each had one assist.

Edie Chancey and Faulk combined for the win in goal.

Carroll will host Faith Academy next week in the first round of the state playoffs.

Houston Academy girls 2, Northside Methodist 1: Abby Caldwell and Emily Selig both scored a goal with Maci Caldwell earning an assist on both to lead the Raiders, who finished Class 1A-3A, Area 2 with an 8-0 record.

Dana Cool scored the Northside Methodist goal off an assist from Ali Scott.

Maggie Renshaw had seven saves in goal for HA. Cora Faison had 13 saves in goal for the Knights.

The match was the final one for Northside Methodist, which finished the season with a 7-8 overall record and 5-3 in area play. Houston Academy, which won the area, will host St. Luke’s on Tuesday night in the first round of the state playoffs.

Houston Academy boys 3, Northside Methodist 0: The Raiders finished the regular season with a 20-3-1 record and 8-0 in Class 1A-3A, Area 2 play.

Nate Selig, Andrew Gil and Lucius Renshaw had a goal each for the Raiders with Renshaw assisting on the Gil score.

Will Pitchford had the shutout in goal for HA.

Trinity girls 4, Enterprise 2: Playing without two of its starters, Enterprise fell 4-2 in the regular-season finale to Trinity of Montgomery.

Rosalla Verezia and Addy Kate Booker both had a goal each for Enterprise, which finished the season with an 8-5-1 record. Stella Retherford and Lauren Kinney had an assist each.

Taylor Waters had 12 saves in goal. Anna Kim and Brooklyn Cox had two steals each on defense.