The Carroll and Eufaula soccer teams split matches on Wednesday with Carroll winning the girls match 9-0 and the Eufaula boys winning in the shootout phase after the Tigers and Eagles finished regulation and the two overtimes tied at 3-3.

In the girls game, Emma Edler scored three goals and added an assist to lead the Lady Eagles past Eufaula in region march. Jordan Culp and Savannah Pedroza each had two goals and an assist while Ashlyn Yarbrough and Laynie Recor each added a goal. Millan Tharpe and Emmy Ganey each added an assist. Carroll improved to 7-4-1 overall and 1-0 in region play.

In the boys contest, the Tigers jumped out to a 3-0 lead before the Eagles tied the game at 3-3. Carroll had two goals from Holden Barefield, including one on a penalty kick to tie the game. Sammy Spivey scored the other goal.

After two scoreless overtime periods, Eufaula won the region match in a shootout.