The Carroll girls defeated New Brockton 6-1 on Monday in girls high school action.

Laynie Recor scored three times to lead the Lady Eagles (8-7-1). Savannah Pedroza had a goal and three assists, two coming on Recor goals on corner kicks. Emmy Ganey had a goal and two assists. Tamellia Caine scored the other Carroll goal and Jaylin Powell had an assist.

Recor and Jordan Culp lead the defense with six steals each. Ashlyn Yarbrough and Caine combined for the win in goal.

Laniya Hines scored the New Brockton goal.

Carroll boys 10, Greenville 0: Carroll improved to 5-1 in Class 5A, Area 2 play with the 10-0 win.

Holden Barefield scored twice, while Matthew Reznikov, Cameron Buchanan, Dakota Shipley, Gavin Recor, Sammy Spivey, Tony Sasser, Gavin Burke and Vrag Prajapati each scored once. Nate Sasser, Prajapati, Spivey and Burke each had an assist.

Junior Varsity

Northside Methodist girls 3, Providence Christian 0: Ali Scott scored three goals and Sydney Freeman added one as Northside Methodist defeated Providence Christian.

Jenna Forrester had the shutout in goal for NMA.