Prep Soccer: Carroll girls defeat Mortimer Jordan

At the Lakeshore Shootout in Calera, Carroll scored four first-half goals to take the 4-2 win over Mortimer Jordan.

Laynie Recor scored three times, while Alayna Yarbrough scored on a free kick. Emilee Pedroza had two assists and Julia Adams had one.

Yarbrough, Adams, Emma Edler, Victoria Jester and Shelby Weeks played solidly on defense. The Lady Eagles improved to 2-0 on the season.

Late Thursday

Providence Christian JV boys 4, Trinity 0: Charlie Leger, Davis Bolton, Craig Pitman and Wyatt Morton had a goal each to lead Providence Christian’s win.

Trinity girls 1, Providence Christian 0: The Eagle JV girls fell 1-0 to Trinity of Montgomery.