Prep Soccer: Carroll girls edge Northside Methodist

Soccer

Carroll girls 2, Northside Methodist 1: In Ozark, Sahara Moreno headed the ball in on a cross from Emmy Ganey with 12 minutes left to give the Lady Eagles a 2-1 lead and it held up.

Carroll opened the scoring on a Moreno goal assisted by Ganey midway in the first half. Northside Methodist answered quickly on a goal by Sydney Freeman to tie the game. It stayed tied until the late Moreno goal.

Ashlyn Yarbrough had nine saves in goal for Carroll. Savannah Pedroza, Emma Edler, Shelby Weeks and Laynie Recor each played well on defense.

Cora Faison had eight saves in goal for the Knights.

Montgomery Academy boys 4, Enterprise 0: The Wildcats had only four shots on goal in the loss to Montgomery Academy.

Jonah Sidanycz had seven saves in goal for EHS.

Junior Varsity

Montgomery Academy boys 1, Enterprise 0: The Wildcat boys lost a 1-0 decision to Montgomery Academy.