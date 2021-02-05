Prep Soccer: Carroll girls edge Providence; Eufaula-Carroll boys end in tie

Carroll erased a 1-0 halftime deficit for a season opening 2-1 win.

Emilee Pedroza scored both goals off rebounds from great initial saves from Providence goalkeeper Olivia Brunner. Carroll’s Laynie Recor twice had shots saved by Bruner, but both rebounds bounced to Pedroza, who finished both chances.

Providence took the first-half lead on a break-away goal from Morgan Bienvenu, who scored past a sliding Carroll goalie Haylee Kellum.

Kellum earned the win in goal for Carroll. The Carroll defense was led by Alayna Yarbrough, Julia Adams, Shelby Weeks, Victoria Jester and Emma Edler.

Eufaula boys 2, Carroll 2 (tie): Josh Peterson and Keonce Ford scored the two Eufaula goals in the tie between the two teams.