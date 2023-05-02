Both the Carroll boys and girls soccer teams lost to Faith Academy in Class 5A first-round playoff matches Monday night at Matthews Stadium in Ozark.

The Eagle boys fell 2-1 and the girls 2-0.

In the boys game, Isaiah Riggins scored for Carroll just before halftime to tie the match at 1-1. Faith took the lead with 10 minutes left and held on for the 2-1 win. Joseph White had 10 saves in goal for Carroll.

In the girls game, Faith had only three shots on goal but made two of them count to beat Carroll 2-0. Faith scored early on a free kick from 20 yards out and scored with 10 minutes left in as the Lady Eagles were pushing up to try to tie the game.

The Lady Eagles outshot the Rams 16-3 but couldn’t find the back of the net as the Faith goalkeeper made 10 saves.

Carroll girls finished the season with a 10-9-1 record.