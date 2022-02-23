PREP SOCCER: Dothan boys blank Charles Henderson

Mason Roe earned two goals and three assists and Ciro San Miguel scored two goals to lead Dothan’s 7-0 win over Charles Henderson on Tuesday.

Noah Donner, Brandon Newsome and Paulensky Philemond had a goal each with Philemond adding an assist. Wesley Farmer, Issac Price and Nate Kirsch also had an assist each.

Carlos Flores had the shutout in goal.

Carroll 10, Dale County 1: After a tight first half, the Eagles turned it on in the second half for a 10-1 region win over Dale County. Holden Barefield had a huge night with six goals. Isaiah Riggins added three goals and Sammy Spivey one for Carroll (2-0-1).

Providence Christian 8, Pike County 0: Luke Fripp had four goals and two assists and Davis Bolton had two goals to lead PCS.

Layton Hagler and Gabe Pemberton both had a goal and Hagler had two assists.

Northside Methodist 7, Dale County 0: Nicholas Forant and Trevor Dyson both scored two goals to lead the Knights.

Jackson Blount, Ira Tharpe and Will Otto added a goal each. Cole Preston had the shutout in goal.