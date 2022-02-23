PREP SOCCER: Dothan boys blank Charles Henderson

Mason Roe earned two goals and three assists and Ciro San Miguel scored two goals to lead Dothan’s 7-0 win over Charles Henderson on Tuesday.
Noah Donner, Brandon Newsome and Paulensky Philemond had a goal each with Philemond adding an assist. Wesley Farmer, Issac Price and Nate Kirsch also had an assist each.
Carlos Flores had the shutout in goal.
Carroll 10, Dale County 1: After a tight first half, the Eagles turned it on in the second half for a 10-1 region win over Dale County. Holden Barefield had a huge night with six goals. Isaiah Riggins added three goals and Sammy Spivey one for Carroll (2-0-1).
Providence Christian 8, Pike County 0: Luke Fripp had four goals and two assists and Davis Bolton had two goals to lead PCS.
Layton Hagler and Gabe Pemberton both had a goal and Hagler had two assists.
Northside Methodist 7, Dale County 0: Nicholas Forant and Trevor Dyson both scored two goals to lead the Knights.
Jackson Blount, Ira Tharpe and Will Otto added a goal each. Cole Preston had the shutout in goal.
Junior Varsity
Dothan 10, Charles Henderson 0: Ashton Payne had three goals and George Brannon two goals and both had an assist to lead Dothan.
Issac Bresino, Cristian Hernandez, Kase Cole, Blake Rouse and Charlie Easton added one goal each with Hernandez also dishing out two assists. Charlie Ezell added one assist.
Keith Stampley had the shutout in goal.
Houston Academy 4, Northside Methodist 2: Greyson Barbaree had both goals for NMA.