PREP SOCCER: Dothan boys downs Enterprise in Class 7A, Area 3 action

Mason Roe and Thomas Dowd had a goal each and Dothan’s defense held off Enterprise in a 2-1 Class 7A, Area 3 win over Enterprise Monday night.

Wesley Farmer and Noah Donner had an assist each for Dothan (9-2-1 overall, 3-1 in area). Carlos Flores had six saves in goal.

For Enterprise (7-5-1, 3-1), Stephane Pejon scored off an assist from Robert Suter. Jonah Sidancyz had seven goals for EHS.

Charles Henderson boys 2, G.W. Long 1: Tanner Patton scored on a free kick for the lone G.W. Long goal. Brayden Jordan had four saves in goal and the Rebels had 47 steals as a team.

Junior Varsity

Dothan boys 2, Enterprise 1: Ashton Payne and Isaac Bresino had a goal each and Cristian Hernandez had one assist for Dothan (4-0-1). Gabriel Medina had six saves in goal for the Wolves.

Robin Javier scored for Enterprise. Sean Medina had two saves for Enterprise.

Providence Christian boys 10, Northside Methodist 0: Cas Boone scored four goals and had one assists and Christian Sutton had two goals and two assists to lead the Eagle win.

Will Nichols had one goal and two assists, while Henry Parsons and Tyson Smith had one goal and one assist. Jacob Mixson scored the other goal. Nate Childers added an assist.

Northside Methodist girls 7, Providence Christian 1: Sydney Freeman scored four goals and Ali Scott, Nichole Williams and Dana Cool had one each to lead Northside Methodist.

Breanna Key had several saves in goal for NMA.

Anna Beth Townsend scored the PCS goal off an assist from Clara Mixson.