Mason Roe scored off an assist from Paulensky Philemond for the only score in a Dothan 1-0 win over Davidson on Wednesday night at Rip Hewes Stadium.

Blake Rouse had seven saves in earning the shutout in goal for Dothan, which improved to 15-2-3 on the season.

Dothan JV boys 0, Davidson 0 (tie): Ricky Charles had five saves in goal for the Wolves (8-1-1) in the scoreless tie.