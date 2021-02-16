 Skip to main content
Prep soccer: Dothan boys fall at Auburn 2-1
Prep soccer: Dothan boys fall at Auburn 2-1

Wolves logo
Rose, Regina

The Dothan Wolves boys soccer team lost on the road in Auburn Tuesday, 2-1.

Stuard Garcia had the Dothan goal off an assist from Alan Flores.

