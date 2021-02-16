Prep soccer: Dothan boys fall at Auburn 2-1

Staff Report
The Dothan Wolves boys soccer team lost on the road in Auburn Tuesday, 2-1.
Stuard Garcia had the Dothan goal off an assist from Alan Flores.
