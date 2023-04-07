Dothan 6, Opelika 3: Mason Roe scored four goals and had one assist to lead Dothan over Opelika in a high school boys soccer match on Thursday night.

Paulensky Philemond and Wesley Farmer had a goal each with Philemond delivering two assists and Farmer one. Charlie Kaston had two assists.

Blake Rouse and Alessio Nuzzo split time in goal for Dothan (16-2-1).

Charles Henderson boys 2, Headland 0: Reece Garrett and Christian Sutherland had a goal each for Charles Henderson in the Class 5A, Area 2 win.

Trevon Brown had four saves in goal for CHHS (8-4 overall, 4-0 in area).

Girls

Dothan 5, Opelika 0: Lauren Yu scored two goals in leading the Wolves to victory.

Taylor Daniel, Caroline Ezzell and Tanita Mosley each scored a goal. Marah Delgado had two assists and Ezzell added an assist.

Maggie Benton, Irma Montiel and Claudia Morgan led the defense with five takeaways each.

Moriah Hogans and Isabella Dougherty split time in the goal for the shutout.