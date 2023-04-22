Mason Roe scored three goals and Wesley Farmer and Charlie Ezzell added a goal each to lead the Dothan boys soccer team to a 5-0 win over McGill-Toolen on Friday night.

Julian Zlotea and Cristian Hernandez both had two assists and Jesus Bautista had one assist.

Alessio Nuzzo had three saves in goal and Blake Rouse two saves.

Dothan (21-3-1) hosts Opelika in the first round of the Class 7A state playoffs on Monday, May 1, following the Dothan-Opelika girls first-round contest. Both games will be at Rip Hewes Stadium.

Carroll boys 1, Charles Henderson 0: Sammy Spivey scored on a penalty kick with 10 minutes left to give Carroll the win.

Joseph White earned several key saves in goal for the Eagles.