Mason Roe and Wesley Farmer both scored two goals to lead the Dothan Wolves to a 4-1 win over Enterprise in a Class 7A, Area 3 contest at Wildcat Stadium in Enterprise on Tuesday night.

Dothan improved to 11-1 overall and 2-0 in area play.

Farmer, Cristian Hernandez, Ashton Payne and Julian Zlotea all had one assist for Dothan.

Blake Rouse had seven saves in goal for the Wolves

The Enterprise goal was scored by Lincoln Lascano with an assist from Diego Rodriguez.

Sean Medina had four saves in goal for the Wildcats.

Houston Academy boys 6, New Brockton 3: Lucius Renshaw earned five goals and Corey Campbell had one goal to lead the Raiders to the Class 1A-3A, Area 3 win.

Andrew Gil had an assist for HA (13-2-1).

Houston Academy girls 10, New Brockton 0: Camille Reeves had four goals and Maci Caldwell had two goals and an assist to lead the Houston Academy girls in the Class 1A-3A, Area 3 win.

Brinley Harrell, Abby Caldwell, Elsie Shirley and Bennett Amason had a goal each for HA (12-1-3), while Amelia Eldridge, Emily Selig and Abby Caldwell had an assist each.

Providence Christian boys 7, G.W. Long 1: Risdon McCraney had the G.W. Long goal off an assist from Landon German.

Austin Kerchner had 23 saves in goal for the Rebels.

Providence Christian girls 10, G.W. Long 1: Emily Greer had the G.W. Long goal off an assist from Vivian Chamberlin.

Kenzie Kramer had 28 saves in goal for Long.

Junior Varsity

Dothan boys 1, Enterprise 0: Alexander Vasquez scored the only goal of the match off an assist from Cooper Hall for the Wolves (6-0).

Ricky Charles had nine saves in goal for Dothan, while Aiden Mimoso had four saves in goal for Enterprise.