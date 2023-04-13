Mason Roe scored four goal and added an assist to lead Dothan to an 11-0 win over R.E. Lee on Thursday in Montgomery, the second straight night the Wolves beat the Generals.

Paulensky Philemond had three goals and Blake Rouse two. Charlie Ezzell and Isaac Brisenio had one goal each.

Wesley Farmer and Charlie Kaston had three assists and Ashton Payne had two assists. Devin Shimabukuro and Will Moody had one assist each.

Rouse, Keith Stampley and Alessio Nuzzo split time in goal, recording the shutout for Dothan (19-3-1, 6-1 area).