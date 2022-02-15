PREP SOCCER: Dothan boys win area contest over Jeff Davis

Mason Roe earned four goals and one assist and Paulensky Philemond and Lewis Barimah had two goals each to lead Dothan (3-1-1, 1-0) in a 10-0 Class 7A, Area 3 win over Jeff Davis on Tuesday.
Ciro San Miguel and Christian Merritt had one goal each with Miguel also dishing out two assists. Kevin Calderon had two assists, while Philemond, Antonie Delrieux and Noah Donner had one assist each. Carlos Flores had the shutout in goal.
This past weekend, Dothan tied Vestavia Hills 0-0 and beat Fort Payne 1-0 in matches at Vestavia Hills.
Headland 5, Dale County 1: Wyatt Farrar had four goals and John McKee scored one goal to pace the Rams.
Miles Tucker and Farrar had an assist each and Alex Pongonius had 16 saves in goal.
Bill Awah had the lone goal for Dale County.
Charles Henderson 10, G.W. Long 0: Nikolas Peerson had three goals and Seth Scott two to lead Charles Henderson.
Deacon Keck, Hayden Bush, Bryan Juarez and Daniel Frigge added one goal each.
Tre’von Brown and Nicholas Slobodchikoff shared the shutout in goal.
Girls Soccer
Providence Christian 2, Carroll 1: Anna Beth Townsend and Morgan Bienvenu scored a goal each to lead the PCS win.
For Carroll, Sahara Moreno scored off an Abby Doremus corner kick. Laynie Recor and Emma Edler each had eight takeaways on defense and Ashlyn Yarbrough had nine saves in goal.
Northside Methodist 0, Enterprise 0: Cora Faison had the shutout in goal for NMA with 12 saves. Mary Claire Morgan and Addie Forrest had solid defense in the middle and Shannon Alvord and Lauren Marshall on the outside.
Enterprise falls in championship: This past weekend, Enterprise went 2-1 and advanced to the championship at the Capital of Dreams Tournament in Montgomery.
The Wildcats beat Pike Road 4-1 and Montgomery Catholic 4-2 before losing to Chelsea 3-1.
In the win over Pike Road, Evelyn Holmes-Smith and Kaylee Richardson both had a goal and assist each, while Brooke Parker and Anna Kim had one each. Holmes-Smith had four steals on defense and Stella Retherford three. Taylor Waters saved two shots.
Versus Montgomery Catholic, Arianne Siegel had two goals and Holmes-Smith and Kim had one goal each. Kim also had an assist. Lauren Kinney had four steals.