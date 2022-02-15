PREP SOCCER: Dothan boys win area contest over Jeff Davis

Providence Christian 2, Carroll 1: Anna Beth Townsend and Morgan Bienvenu scored a goal each to lead the PCS win.

For Carroll, Sahara Moreno scored off an Abby Doremus corner kick. Laynie Recor and Emma Edler each had eight takeaways on defense and Ashlyn Yarbrough had nine saves in goal.

Northside Methodist 0, Enterprise 0: Cora Faison had the shutout in goal for NMA with 12 saves. Mary Claire Morgan and Addie Forrest had solid defense in the middle and Shannon Alvord and Lauren Marshall on the outside.

Enterprise falls in championship: This past weekend, Enterprise went 2-1 and advanced to the championship at the Capital of Dreams Tournament in Montgomery.

The Wildcats beat Pike Road 4-1 and Montgomery Catholic 4-2 before losing to Chelsea 3-1.

In the win over Pike Road, Evelyn Holmes-Smith and Kaylee Richardson both had a goal and assist each, while Brooke Parker and Anna Kim had one each. Holmes-Smith had four steals on defense and Stella Retherford three. Taylor Waters saved two shots.