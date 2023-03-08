The Dothan girls soccer team routed Jeff Davis 13-0 and the boys earned a 10-0 win over the Vols in Class 7A, Area 3 contests on Wednesday night at Rip Hewes Stadium.

The Dothan girls improved to 7-3 overall and 3-0 in area play, while the boys moved to 12-1 overall and 3-0 in area play.

In the girls game, Emma Jane Haynie got a hat trick with three goals. Marah Delgado, Brenna Pfister and Lauren Yu each scored two goals, while Maggie Benton, Taylor Daniel, Shelby Kirkland and Tanita Mosely each scored one goal.

Jaelyn Ashendorf, Benton and Claudia Morgan all had two assists. Caroline Ezzell and Kirkland both added an assist.

Isabella Dougherty and Moriah Hogans combined for the shutout in the goal.

Dothan boys 10, Jeff Davis 0: Mason Roe scored four goals and had an assist and Wesley Farmer had a goal and three assists to lead the Wolves.

Isaac Briseno, Cristian Hernandez, Devin Shimabukuro, Ashton Payne and Lewis Barimah had a goal each. Payne delivered two assists and Charlie Ezzell had one assist.

Blake Rouse and Alessio Nuzzo split time in goal.