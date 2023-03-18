The Dothan High girls soccer team defeated Fairhope 3-0 on Saturday as Jae Ashendorf, Taylor Daniel and Lauren Yu each scored a goal.

Ashendorf and Irma Montiel each had an assist. Moriah Hogans got the shutout in goal.

Enterprise boys soccer wins two over JD

The Enterprise boys soccer team swept Jeff Davis in two Class 7A, Area 3 high school soccer matches on Saturday, winning both contests 10-0.

In the opener, Jose Segura earned three goals and Diego Rodriguez and Diego Sammur both scored twice. Lincoln Lascano, Tyler McDaniel and Payton Polidore added one goal each.

Stephane Pejon delivered three assists and Robert Suter had two assists. Lincoln Lascano, Jonathan Ramirez, Carter Lascano and Segura had one assist each.

In the second match, Lincoln Lascano scored five goals, while Brian Gomez had two goals and Davey Gomez, Carter Lascano and Pejon had a goal each.

Pejon had three assists, while Ramirez, Robert Suter and Polidore had one assist each.

Junior Varsity

Dothan girls 4, Fairhope 1: Ellisia Rambo scored two goals to lead the Wolves.

Hayley Chavez and Catherine Farmer each added a goal. Aliyah Richards had two assists, while Farmer and Olivia Stewart each had an assist.

The defense was led by Andrea Briseno, Zoe Lopez, Nala Werts and Sevyn Walker. Brianna Crews and Aliyah Richards combined for the win in goal.