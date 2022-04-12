PREP SOCCER: Dothan girls edge Enterprise to clinch a state playoff berth

Dothan’s Aubrey Harrell scored the lone goal on an assist from Marah Delgado with 18 minutes left and goalkeeper Anika Kindred recorded a shutout as Dothan clinched a state playoff berth with a 1-0 Class 7A, Area 3 win at Enterprise on Tuesday night.

Maggie Benton led the Dothan defense with eight takeaways.

Houston Academy 1, Montgomery Catholic 0: Lucius Renshaw scored on a free kick 5 yards outside the goalie box in the first half for the only score and goalkeeper Liam Stjernstrom saved 13 saves in recording the shutout for HA in the Class 1A-3A, Region 2 contest.

Montgomery Catholic girls 2, Houston Academy 1 (OT): Montgomery Catholic scored a goal in overtime to snap a 1-1 tie and take the Class 1A-3A, Region 2 win.

Maci Caldwell scored the HA goal off an assist from Elsie Shirley.

Lainey Hilson earned 22 saves in goal for the Raiders.

Trinity girls 5, Providence Christian 1: Morgan Bienvenu scored on a penalty kick for the Eagles lone’ score in the loss in Montgomery.

Trinity boys 6, Providence Christian 0: Chris Dolling had 11 saves for Providence in the loss in Montgomery.

Carroll 9, New Brockton 0: Abby Doremus scored twice, added an assist and had five saves in goal in the second half to help the Lady Eagles to the 9–0 win.

Millan Tharp, Savannah Pedroza, Audrey McDonald, Jordan Culp, Ashley Cairns, Laynie Recor and Edie Chancey each scored for Carroll (9-4-1). Emmy Ganey, Pedroza and Emma Edler each had two assists while Kaylee Johnson and Culp each had one.

Recor, Shelby Weeks and Sahara Moreno led the defense. Allison King earned the win in goal allowing no goals in the first half.

Carroll boys 5, Andalusia 1: The Eagles moved a step closer to clinching the region title with the 5-1 victory over the Bulldogs. Brayden Gilbert scored twice while Devin Weaver added three goals to pace Carroll (8-0 in region play).